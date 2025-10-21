BCCI shoots letter to Mohsin Naqvi as Asia Cup trophy eats dust in Dubai, ACC head threatened with…

The Asia Cup 2025 concluded on September 28 with Suryakumar Yadav's India winning the trophy fair and square by beating Pakistan in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium. It has been close to a month since the tournament got over, but the Indian team are still awaiting the silverware. Ever since Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophy, the title has been eating dust in the Dubai headquarters. BCCI writes to ACC head Mohsin Naqvi, asking him to return the Asia Cup trophy. (HT_PRINT)

With Naqvi hell bent on his stance of wanting to give away the trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have once again picked up pace by writing a scathing email to the PCB chairman.

Speaking to India Today, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board has written an email to Naqvi, asking him to hand over the silverware. He also stated that a response is awaited from the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Saikia also threatened that if Naqvi fails to respond, then the Indian cricket board would take the matter up with the ICC by writing an official email. He stated that the BCCI wants to follow the process one step at a time and will keep pursuing the matter through the right channels.

The eight-team tournament had concluded with India refusing to accept the title from Naqvi, who had repeatedly made derogatory remarks about India on his social media handles. The bad blood spilt over to the field between the two teams as the matches were played in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

It all started on September 14, when Suryakumar's team refused to shake hands with their counterparts. The PCB took an issue with this incident, writing repeated emails to the ICC, asking for the removal of match referee Andy Pyroft, saying he failed to uphold his position as the custodian of the spirit of cricket.

The September 21 encounter between the two teams saw tempers further flaring, with Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan making questionable and provocative gestures. The competition then concluded on the final day with India refusing to accept the title from Naqvi.

Naqvi adamant

Earlier, a PTI report had claimed that Naqvi passed orders to the ACC officials, asking them to ensure that the trophy doesn't leave the Dubai office, saying only he would hand over the title to the Indian team.

In an earlier ACC meeting, Naqvi was at loggerheads with the BCCI representatives – Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla, saying he was made to look like a “cartoon” and was disrespected by the Indian team.

The BCCI has already stated that it will take the matter up with the ICC in a meeting scheduled for November. The Indian board could very well seek the removal of Naqvi from the ICC Board of Directors team.