Mohsin Naqvi's image takes a severe beating after trophy row; ACC chief fails to get recognised: 'Ye coat-pant waale...'

It’s been close to three weeks since India won the Asia Cup 2025, yet it remains empty-handed as ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi decided to take home the trophy with him in the aftermath of the chaos that unfolded during the presentation ceremony. India beat Pakistan in the final by seven wickets, but had to return empty-handed, without the silverware, all because Naqvi's ego got the better of him as he refused to bow down to India's demand that they wouldn't collect the trophy from someone who represents Pakistan cricket as the chairman of the PCB. Since then, multiple conversations have taken place between him and representatives of the BCCI, but the matter has yet to find a solution. Not the best of move by Mohsin Naqvi(AFP)

With the trophy deadlock refusing to end, Naqvi finds himself in hot waters. The BCCI is already planning to get Naqvi sanctioned from world cricket and removed from the ICC board of directors. And to make matters worse, his reputation is taking a serious hit as well. Renowned former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary, who has now taken up commentary, runs his own YouTube channel and appears on other podcasts, has nothing to do with Naqvi. Chaudhary refused to acknowledge him, failing to even recognise the man, let alone take his name, during a show with the famous RJ Raunac. Weighing in on the Asia Cup Trophy shocker, Chaudhary said he doesn't know anyone named Mohsin Naqvi and referred to him with a 'desi' term.

"Anybody could have handed over the trophy. There were plenty of individuals representing the UAE authority as well. Nothing states that you have to collect the trophy from just one person. It has no mention in the rules but woh Sajjan trophy leke chale gaye (he took away the trophy). Sajjan also has another meaning. Like I said, there's no rule that only one person has to hand over the trophy," Chaudhary said on The Raunac Podcast.

"I don't even know who he is," Chaudhary said when asked if he had ever met him. "I just know Mohsin Raza. I only saw it in the media. Yeh coat pant waalo se zyada milta nahi main (I don't meet people who wear coats and pants). I have never seen a trophy not be given. In local cricket, yes, there must have been instances, but I can't recall."

How it started

It all began with India's refusal to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after the first of three Asia Cup matches between the two teams on September 14. After India won the contest, the undefeated batters left the field and locked the dressing room from the inside. The episode snowballed further with former cricketers taking repeated digs at the Indian team. The Indian players refused to budge from their stance, with captain Suryakumar reminding a journalist that 'some things are beyond sportsman spirit', referring to the Pahalgam attacks earlier this year. While several individuals have since stated that there's no such rule written in the ICC that makes it a collusion for players to shake hands, Chaudhary reminded them once again.

"There's no such guideline. The handshake culture has come into existence since the last 15-16 years. When I started officiating in the Ranji trophy, there was no such practice. Yes, the captains used to shake hands but not all players. Today, the players shake hands with almost 70 people. This is just a gesture. It's up to you whether you want to or not."