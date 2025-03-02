Hyderabad, Cochin Queens emerged overall champions in the inaugural ASMITA Rowing League here. ASMITA Rowing League: Cochin Queens overall champions; Hyderabad best in Under-19

The Kerala team clinched six gold, two silvers and a bronze to top the overall medal tally here on Saturday.

Hosts Hyderabad Queens, who captured four gold and a bronze medal, finished second.

Eight teams vied for top honours, competing across 20 events divided into two major age categories Under-19 and Under-23.

While Cochin Queens dominated in four out of the five events in the U-23 group, Hyderabad Queens captured the U-19 title with three wins out of five events.

This was the first rowing league in the country where teams were named after cities.

Other participating teams were Chennai Ranis, Deccan Queen, Pune, Bhopal Waves Queen, Cuttack Rowing, Ludhiana Team Rowing and Kolkata R-Oars.

"I had represented Kerala in the Nationals but this was much different. I felt more excited, the team bonding was perfect. It's special as I won my event as well coxless fours," Varsha KB, who represented India in the Hangzhou Asian Games, told SAI Media.

"This event also fills the void of not having many competitive events in our rowing calendar."

In under-23 section, Cochin Queens' Amrita Minj won the single sculls event, held over a distance of 1000 metres, beating Cuttack Queens with a timing of 4 minutes 15 seconds.

The Kerala duo of Vijinamol B and Aleena Anto doubled the golden run defeating Cuttack Queens, clocking 4 mins 7 seconds, in coxless pairs.

Hyderabad's Priya Devi and Tendenthol Devi took home the double sculls honours, beating Bhopal Queens.

In quadruple sculls, the Cochin Queens quartet of Haripriya Vinesh, Amrita Minj, Saniya J Krishnan and Aswani Kumaran clinched the third gold with a time of 03:42s, beating Hyderabad.

Asian Games duo of Varsha KB and Aswathi PB along with Vijinamol B and Meenakshy VS ensured Cochin walk away with the overall title by dismissing Cuttack Queens, clocking 03:50s, in the coxless fours event.

In U-19 age category, the Hyderabad team won three out of five events to bring home the title.

Hyderabad Queens won the single sculls, double sculls and quadruple sculls events, while both the coxless pairs and coxless fours events were clinched by Cochin Queens.

