'At 36, he is as fit and young as 23-year-old Ishan Kishan': Harbhajan impressed with India star's terrific comeback

India may have lost the ODI series to South Africa 0-3, but despite the clean sweep, there were a few silver linings in their campaign. In the third ODI, all three players, who got a game impressed with their performances. Prasidh Krishna claimed 3/59, while Suryakumar Yadav played an entertaining innings of 39 off 32 ball. Deepak Chahar on the other hand was the star of the show, first picking up two wickets and then peeling off the second half-century of his ODI career, which got India closer to the finishing line.

Overall, the South Africa ODIs marked a comeback into the team for two experienced cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan. While Ashwin was slightly underwhelming with his returns, Dhawan set the stage on fire scoring two half-centuries in three innings. Dhawan, who last played an ODI for India in July last year before the South Africa where he scored 79, 29 and 61 even as most of his teammates couldn’t do much except KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Impressed with Dhawan's comeback, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the 36-year-old did what was expected of him. With India's focus being the 2023 World Cup, as the management continues to fine tune their opening pair, based on current form, there is still no better option than Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to one final time, get innings off in style for India.

"I was very happy when Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback. He is a dedicated player and I want to ask who is that young player who is playing superior that Dhawan? I am so happy to see him back. The moment he came back, he's hit a couple of fifties. India may have lost the three ODIs but he has done his job," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

While Dhawan age might be a concern – he would be 37 by the time the time next year's World Cup takes place – Harbhajan feels it should not be a criteria as long as the batter's fitness levels and performances are up to the mark.

"I don't understand that some people’s age is considered while others' isn't. There are players who have also played a World Cup at 38, 39 and 40. And at 36, Dhawan is fitter and as young as a 23-year-old Ishan Kishan. His fitness is brilliant. And at 36, if you say he shouldn't make a comeback, I would say that will be unfair. He has shown that he still has plenty left," added the spin legend.