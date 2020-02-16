At NBA All Star Weekend, Shreyas Iyer meets basketball legend ‘Big Shaq’ - PHOTO

cricket

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:41 IST

Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer, who is currently in Chicago for the ongoing 69th NBA All-Star Weekend, caught up with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal on Sunday. The right-hander was not included in the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, and seems to be enjoying his time off from cricket. Iyer posted a photo on his official Twitter account on Sunday in which he was seen standing alongside the Los Angeles Lakers legend. In the tweet, Iyer wrote: “Big @SHAQ. Such an honour to meet you LEGEND.”

An avid basketball fan, the Indian batsman is schedule to be at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 15 and the NBA All-Star Game on February 16 at the United Center. Having been regarded as the future of India’s batting line-up, Shreyas has been the mainstay of the middle-order over the past 8 months with his prolific run of form in the limited overs formats.

Commenting on his visit earlier this week, Iyer had said: “I’m thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to witness the NBA All-Star action live from courtside. It’s a dream to watch basketball greats and living legends like LeBron James and Dwight Howard up close in action, and the fan in me just wants to scream of jubilation as I await being there.

“I look forward to experiencing the culture and fan craze of a different level that I have seen on TV till now while growing up,” he had added. The India batsman, who was in prolific form in the limited-overs series against New Zealand, is expected to return to Indian jersey for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa next month in India.

Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game MVP award will now be called the Kobe Bryant Award as players lined up to pay tribute to the late NBA icon on Saturday. “Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA all-star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver said. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”