Atharva Ankolekar’s INR 16.25L Mumbai T20 deal is more than money—it's a son’s silent promise

It became a double celebration for the Ankolekar family.

Atharva, the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, was snapped up by Eagle Thane Strikers for a staggering INR 16.25 lakh, making him the most expensive auction buy. And in a heartwarming turn, his younger brother Parth Ankolekar also earned his first-ever contract in the league. For Atharva, the disappointment of going unsold at the IPL mega auction last November was firmly in the past, just like the years of struggle that shaped his journey.

As his mother beamed with pride watching Parth's name flash on the auction screen, Atharva felt a quiet resolve within—a promise to give back for everything his family had endured and supported.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Atharva opened up on his rise as the top pick in the T20 Mumbai League, his brother's breakthrough moment, and his dreams of going bigger — the IPL, and eventually, the Indian team.

Q) Congratulations on being the most expensive player in the T20 Mumbai League auction. Could you describe the experience? Are you already feeling the price-tag pressure?

Thank you so much. I did feel that I would go expensive, but I did not expect to be the highest-bid player. I want to thank the Eagle Thane team for trusting me.

I had my eyes on the auction proceedings. Firstly, my name was not coming up because it was in the third set, so I became a bit tense. But when my name was called and the bidding process started, I controlled my nerves.

It's not about the pressure yet, but my responsibility has increased because they showed so much trust in me. It also subsequently offers an opportunity because all eyes will be on me. I love challenges, so I will enjoy it.

Q) You come from a very humble background and have seen a lot of struggle at a young age. What significance does this price tag hold in that regard?

Whatever I have achieved until now is all because of my father and the sacrifices he made. He used to work night shifts in BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) so that he could help me practice during the day. After my father passed away, things became very difficult. But the way my mother handled it all, I just feel it's time to pay off.

Q) How did your mother react?

She was very happy. More than me, she was happy for my brother (Parth Ankolekar, Bandra Blasters, INR 3 lakh), who also got sold at the auction.

Q) You will be able to play alongside your Mumbai teammate, Shardul Thakur, for Eagle Thane. Excited for that?

He is a very aggressive captain and reads the situation very well. Look at IPL, he held the Purple Cap at one point in the season. Whatever way he contributes to the team will be very important for us. He puts in a lot of effort and shows a lot of involvement, whether during training sessions or matches.

Q) In November, you lost the opportunity to bag an IPL contract. How did you bounce back, given an impressive show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next month?

I had already missed the league stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, because I was injured owing to an MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) tear. But everything happened smoothly thereafter. Yes the timing was a bit wrong, because I missed the auction and was not able to play. But I am happy that I was able to contribute in a winning cause in Mumbai lifting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Q) How do platforms like the upcoming Mumbai T20 league help a player earn recognition?

It definitely helps. This season, many players were picked from the Delhi and UP leagues, so it will be immensely beneficial for the Mumbai league players to earn that promotion and make it through to the IPL and probably then to the Indian team.

Q) Will the chance to earn that IPL contract for the 2026 season be on your mind during the Mumbai tournament?

I would not want to think that. I would rather take it game by game. I would just want to perform to the best of my abilities. The only pressure I would want to put on myself is that I want to be part of the winning team. If my team is winning, then I would want to have my contributions there. I want to help Eagle Thane win.

Q) What about your India dreams?

That will always stay at the back of my mind. But again, one game at a time. I don't want to think that far ahead.

Q) When you played at the U-19 level, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel were all part of that Indian team, who have now transitioned into the senior national side. Does that inspire you?

Of course, it inspires me. We were all part of the same dressing room then, and I am really happy for them. All I wish is I get to be in the same dressing room as them again, but now for the Indian team.

Q) You revealed a few times before that Ravindra Jadeja, also a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, is your role model. What influenced you about him?

I haven't met him, though. Just saw him from afar (smiles). His intent and game involvement are what I admire the most. Even if he does not have a good day with the bat or bowl, he covers it up with his fielding and can help the team win.

I want to send out a special thanks to Suryakumar Yadav for trusting me. When I got an opportunity, he played a huge role in that. He helped me a lot, right from my early days. What inspires me about him is his ability to switch on and switch off on match days. On the field, he is full-on intent, but once the game ends, he is chill.