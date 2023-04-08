'Atmosphere in MI vs CSK is similar to India vs Pakistan': Harbhajan's breathtaking claim ahead of IPL 2023 clash

The 2023 Indian Premier League will see a blockbuster clash on Saturday night when Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The two of the most successful teams in the tournament, both teams share 9 titles between time in the tournament's 15-year history, and the CSK will be aiming to equal MI (5 trophies) in the ongoing 16th edition. Both sides had endured a poor outing in the previous season; while CSK finished ninth, Rohit's men finished at the bottom of the table with four wins in 14 matches.

Harbhajan Singh; Rohit Sharma with MS Dhoni(File/IPL)

However, a poor season hasn't deterred the hype ahead of their clash on Saturday and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh – who has represented both, MI and CSK in the tournament – made a massive statement on the two sides.

Harbhajan claimed that the intensity of the clash between both franchises is similar to that of a India vs Pakistan game.

“These are two of the best teams in IPL. And the match is taking place at Wankhede Stadium, where it is very difficult to beat MI. Both are big teams; one has 5 trophies, another has four. When these two teams meet, the atmosphere is similar to an India vs Pakistan clash,” Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

“I've been a part of a number of such matches in the past. If you want to be a big player, you've got to perform in such games. I feel it would be better if Dhoni promotes himself up the order here. This is a match for big names. I'm expecting Rohit will also shine in this game,” Harbhajan further said.

Earlier, CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali likened the clash to Manchester United vs Liverpool.

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket.

"In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” Moeen told the media during CSK’s training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

