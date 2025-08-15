August 15, 1929 hrs: Five years since MS Dhoni retired from international cricket but the legend still reigns in Yellow

It’s been five years since MS Dhoni stunned the cricketing world by retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, during the COVID-19 hiatus. The decision left his passionate fans emotional, as many had hoped to see the legend finish his illustrious career on a high. His last outing in India colours came in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, where he walked off in tears after being run out in a heartbreaking loss that ended India’s campaign. MS Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup.(Getty Images)

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and went on to write a new history in Indian cricket during his tenure as captain. He remained the only captain in international cricket to win all three ICC trophies: 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper batter was given the big role of captain for the first time in the 2007 T20 WC to lead a young side in the inaugural edition of the tournament. The low expectations from the Indian team worked in its favour as Dhoni led them to the title triumph with win over Pakistan. The 2007 final against Pakistan was the first instance where the cricket world truly witnessed Dhoni’s tactical acumen, as he handed the ball to Joginder Sharma instead of the experienced Harbhajan Singh for the decisive last over.

In 2011, he helped India win the ODI World Cup for the second time, ending a 28-year wait. Dhoni hit the winning run for India in the final as he finished off the match in style with a six as his unbeaten 91 earned him the Player of the Match in one of the most historical matches in Indian cricket history.

Dhoni announced his international retirement in his trademark simple style with an Instagram post: “Thanks a lot for your love and support… from 1929 hrs, consider me retired.” True to his nature, it was brief, clear, and without any grand send-off. The fact that it came on August 15, India’s Independence Day, gave the moment extra significance.

During his illustrious career, Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests, scoring 4,876 runs and six centuries. He quit the longest format in 2014.

Meanwhile, in 350 ODIs, amassing 10,773 runs at an average of over 50, including 10 hundreds. In T20Is, he played 98 matches, scoring 1,617 runs. Renowned for his wicketkeeping, he claimed 634 catches and 195 stumpings across formats.

MS Dhoni still going strong in IPL

However, he has yet to announce his retirement from the IPL as he continues to represent Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has played in 278 IPL matches, amassing 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. He has hammered 24 fifties, hit 237 sixes, and led CSK to five IPL titles, cementing his legacy.