Auqib Nabi sends bold India selection message to Ajit Agarkar; removes KL Rahul, Karun Nair, strikes thrice in 23 balls

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi wreaked havoc on Thursday as his fiery opening spell sent Karnataka crashing to 57 for 4 inside 18 overs in their attempt to match J&K's imposing first-innings total of 584 at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. Nabi struck three times in 23 balls, dismissing seasoned India batters KL Rahul and Karun Nair, along with Smaran Ravichandran, including two wickets in successive deliveries. Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Karnataka's Karun Nair during Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final (PTI)

The right-arm quick provided the first breakthrough in the 12th over, removing Rahul with a skiddy back-of-a-length delivery on off stump that straightened after pitching. Squared up in the crease, Rahul attempted to fend it away with an angled bat, only to edge it to close-in fielder Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Two overs later, Nabi returned to deliver a double blow. Nair was undone by a beauty that zipped past the outside edge and rattled the off stump for a duck. Ravichandran followed immediately, poking tentatively at a delivery that shaped away late; the outside edge once again flew to Wadhawan, who made no mistake.

The electrifying spell set social media abuzz, with many rallying behind the 29-year-old for an India call-up ahead of upcoming Test assignments. In 17 innings this season, during which Jammu and Kashmir scripted a fairytale run to their maiden Ranji Trophy final, Nabi has claimed 58 wickets at a staggering average of 12.46, including six five-wicket hauls. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker this season and needs just two more scalps to surpass Uttarakhand’s Mayank Mishra (59 wickets in 16 innings).