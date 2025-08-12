Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh's side looks to gain unassailable lead
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Mitchell Marsh's Australia are on a nine-match winning streak in T20Is, and the hosts will look to extend this lead and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against South Africa when the two teams take the field on Tuesday in the second T20I in Darwin. Australia, who are quickly emerging as a force to reckon with in T20Is, registered a comfortable 17-run win in the series opener in Darwin against the Proteas. Tim David led the charge with the bat as he played a knock of 83 runs off 52 balls. His effort was exceptional in Australia, reaching the score of 178 despite being 75/6 at one stage....Read More
Josh Hazlewood then returned with three wickets as Australia stopped South Africa well in their tracks, registering an easy 17-run win. Ryan Rickelton, the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter, tried his best as he scored 71 runs off 55 balls. However, in the end, the task proved to be too much for the left-hander. The only bright spot for Proteas apart from Rickelton was young pace sensation Kwena Maphaka, who returned with figures of 4/20 in his quota of four overs.
The weather in Darwin is expected to be hot and humid, and there is no chance of rain. Hence, a full 20-overs-per-side contest is on the cards. The Proteas have everything to play for. A loss would mean yet another series loss against Aiden Markram's South Africa.
Looking at the way both Australia and South Africa approach their T20I cricket, a high-scoring contest is on the cards. Batters from both teams won't die wondering. It will be an all-or-nothing approach, at least from Australia, just like we saw in the first T20I. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen all went hard inside the powerplay, and this also led to their downfall.
Despite losing four wickets inside the powerplay, Australia continued to go hard, which was the main reason they posted more than 170 runs on the board. On the other hand, South Africa were bogged down by the lack of boundaries in the middle overs as Tristan Stubbs and Rickelton found it tough to get the better of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa.
The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Hence, this series is the perfect opportunity for both teams to test their squad and prepare to the best of their ability against some high-quality opposition.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:15 PM IST. The first ball will be bowled at 2:45 PM IST. A full capacity crowd is expected in Darwin to witness Australia and South Africa going head to head.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming for the game will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
The second T20I will be played in Darwin.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: What happened in the first T20I?
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Mitchell Marsh gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series registered a comfortable 17-run win in the series opener in Darwin against the Proteas. Tim David's 83-run knock and Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket haul were the leading acts in the first T20I.
Cameron Green also chipped in with a quickfire 35-run knock off 13 balls.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. This is a must-win game for the Proteas if they are to stay alive in the three-match series. Everything to play for both teams.