Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh's side looks to gain unassailable lead

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Mitchell Marsh's Australia are on a nine-match winning streak in T20Is, and the hosts will look to extend this lead and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against South Africa when the two teams take the field on Tuesday in the second T20I in Darwin. Australia, who are quickly emerging as a force to reckon with in T20Is, registered a comfortable 17-run win in the series opener in Darwin against the Proteas. Tim David led the charge with the bat as he played a knock of 83 runs off 52 balls. His effort was exceptional in Australia, reaching the score of 178 despite being 75/6 at one stage....Read More

Josh Hazlewood then returned with three wickets as Australia stopped South Africa well in their tracks, registering an easy 17-run win. Ryan Rickelton, the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter, tried his best as he scored 71 runs off 55 balls. However, in the end, the task proved to be too much for the left-hander. The only bright spot for Proteas apart from Rickelton was young pace sensation Kwena Maphaka, who returned with figures of 4/20 in his quota of four overs.

The weather in Darwin is expected to be hot and humid, and there is no chance of rain. Hence, a full 20-overs-per-side contest is on the cards. The Proteas have everything to play for. A loss would mean yet another series loss against Aiden Markram's South Africa.

Looking at the way both Australia and South Africa approach their T20I cricket, a high-scoring contest is on the cards. Batters from both teams won't die wondering. It will be an all-or-nothing approach, at least from Australia, just like we saw in the first T20I. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen all went hard inside the powerplay, and this also led to their downfall.

Despite losing four wickets inside the powerplay, Australia continued to go hard, which was the main reason they posted more than 170 runs on the board. On the other hand, South Africa were bogged down by the lack of boundaries in the middle overs as Tristan Stubbs and Rickelton found it tough to get the better of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa.

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Hence, this series is the perfect opportunity for both teams to test their squad and prepare to the best of their ability against some high-quality opposition.