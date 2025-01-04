Aussie great takes Sam Konstas to cleaners, tells him to 'mind his business' after Bumrah incident colossally backfires

The Sydney Test saw drama at the end of Day 1 when Australia’s young opener Sam Konstas, known for his aggressive approach, found himself at the center of a fiery altercation with India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Konstas’ involvement in the verbal exchange in the final over seemed to spark something in the Indian camp that would eventually cost Australia dearly. Umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat, centre, gestures to India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, as he exchanges words with Australia's Sam Konstas, left, during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(AP)

The altercation unfolded as Konstas engaged in a back-and-forth with Bumrah, seemingly after Usman Khawaja took time to take his guard. The altercation was immediately followed by the wicket of Khawaja on the final ball of the day, Konstas’ fiery antics seemingly causing a lapse in the Australian batter's concentration.

Konstas, who had received praise for his bravery throughout his debut in Melbourne, particularly for his debut knock of 60, is now the subject of scrutiny. Many believed his overzealous behavior had overstepped the mark. Konstas’ aggressive energy, which had initially energized his side, appeared to have become a liability.

"You can understand Usman Khawaja trying to wind the clock down so he didn’t have to face another over, but then you have got Sam Konstas trying to get involved," said former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh to Fox Sports Australia.

“I don’t know whether it is naive enthusiasm or that’s just the way he has always played his game through the juniors and likes to have high energy and get involved in the game, but really there was no need for Sam to get involved there.”

Waugh added, “I think he should have bit his tongue and it’s got nothing to do with him actually and it might have broken the concentration of Khawaja. He might learn from that Konstas. If he keeps behaving like that he is going to have a target on his back for his whole career.”

You don't want to fire up Bumrah

Konstas’ actions fired up the opposition in a series that had already been intense, and his intervention only served to further intensify the simmering rivalry.

"I just think he is firing the opposition up. He’s fired up Jasprit. You don’t want to fire him up," Waugh noted, adding that Konstas might have overstepped by trying to be too involved in an already tense atmosphere.

“I think Sam will reflect on that and think he should have minded his own business and say, I have just got to let the bat do the talking.”

Bumrah, usually known for his calm demeanour, was visibly riled up after the altercation. He stared at Konstas and gave him a send-off following the wicket of Khawaja, too.