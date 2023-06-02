'Aussies play certain style of cricket...': Border gives Steve Smith 'hard' reminder in fresh jibe ahead of WTC final

In less than a week Australia will be up against world no.1 India for the most prestigious trophy in the Test format of the game in the World Test Championship final at The Oval starting June 7. Australia were the first side to make the summit clash in the 2021/23 cycle of the tournament after bagging their only win in the Border-Gavaskar Test series earlier this year. That win had come under the leadership of Steve Smith after Pat Cummins had left for home owing to personal reasons. And while the pacer will return to his role in the WTC final, former Australia captain Allan Border gave a stern reminder to Smith in a fresh jibe. Steve Smith; Allan Border

Border reminded Smith of the Aussie style of cricket, of playing hard, but fair cricket as he recalled that thumbs-up incident from the Border-Gavaskar series in March. The legendary batter was left fuming back then as well when Smith gestured with thumbs-up at every good ball he received from India spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking on Code Sports Border said, “You are in a contest out there. I’d be playing with a harder edge. We [Aussies] play a certain style of cricket. Hard, but fair cricket. I thought that was a bit over the top."

“You can have that friendly rivalry without being excessive, like Smith…in India, he gave the thumbs up every time he got a good ball,’ Border said.

Border further explained his point with by sharing the example of the style of cricket New Zealand plays. He said: “The Kiwis, they are the ones that play the goodie two shoes … but then they try to beat the s**t out of you.’

This will be Australia's first experience of being in the WTC final. They had missed out on the opportunity in the previous cycle after being penalised with slow-over rate.

India, meanwhile, will be playing their second WTC final. They had lost to New Zealand in the 2021 final, under the leadership of Virat Kohli. India will now be led by Rohit Sharma.

