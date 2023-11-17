'Australia 450-2, India all out for...': Mitchell Marsh's World Cup final prophecy during IPL 2023 goes viral

We are two days away from the big final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the end of 45 riveting league matches and two thrilling semifinal games, World Cup 2023 is down to two final teams - India and Australia. No two teams have faced each more number of times than these two as the pair are all set to add episode 14 to their sensational rivalry. Amid the build up to the final, it is time to revisit some of the pre-tournament predictions made on the summit clash and the one that stands out is that of Australia star Mitchell Marsh, who did get it right on his prophecy made about six months back, but the opener had foretold the scores as well. Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century with Steve Smith during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune(AP)

While speaking on a podcast show hosted by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals during the 2023 season, Marsh had predicted that Australia would meet India in the final. Willingly going into the specific details of his prediction, Marsh further added that Australia will win by 385 runs after folding India for just 65 in the final.

Marsh did get the first part of his prediction correct as Australia, the most successful team in World Cup history with five titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015), made it to their eighth final after beating South Africa while India reached their fourth after 1983, 2003, and 2011. However, he is yet to find out about the second part of his remark.

“Australia will stay undefeated, defeating India in the final, Australia 450-2 in the final, India all out 65,” Marsh, who has been in a stellar form in this World Cup with 426 runs at 53.25, had said.

Although the prophecy regarding India and Australia facing each other in the final came true for Marsh, it is the home team - and not the Aussies - who are undefeated so far in the tournament winning all 10 of their games - nine in the round-robin stage and one semifinal.

Australia, however, head to the final on the back of an eight-match winning streak. After losing to India in their opener and to South Africa in their second game, they bounced back to win all their remaining games, including the semifinal against the Proteas, to make the final.

