Australia A solidify hold over 2nd unofficial Test as half of India A side dismissed (Day 2, Stumps)

Nov 08, 2024 02:34 PM IST

At the end of day 2 action, India A was 73/5, with Dhruv Jurel (19*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9*) unbeaten. '

Melbourne [Australia], : A dominant bowling performance from Australia A loosened India A's hold on the second unofficial Test between both sides at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

At the end of day 2 action, India A was 73/5, with Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy unbeaten. '

The day two started with Australia A at 53/2, with Marcus Harris and Sam Konstas unbeaten.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early on day two, removing Konstas for three, trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia A was 58/3.

Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar also struck in quick succession, removing Oliver Davies and Beau Webster . Half of the side was back in the hut for 84 runs.

Marcus and wicketkeeper-batter Jimmy Peirson put on a fine partnership, taking the team beyond the 100-run and 150-run mark. However, their 68-run effort was undone by Krishna, who removed Peirson for 30 in 70 balls with five fours. Australia A was 152/6.

Krishna went on to remove a well-set Harris and Scott Boland . Australia A was 167/8.

Corey Rocchiccioli and Nathan McAndrew put on a half-century stand, taking Australia A beyond 200-run mark. The partnership ended at 56 runs, with Corey dismissed for 35 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes by Mukesh. Australia A was all out for 223 runs, leading by 62 runs in reply to India A's first innings score of 161 runs.

Krishna and Mukesh were the top wicket-takers for India. Also, Khaleel took two wickets.

With India given a task to overcome this slender lead, they got off to a poor start, losing half the side for 56 runs. KL Rahul , Abhimanyu Easwaran , Sai Sudharsan , skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal posting poor scores. India A ended the day with a small 11 run lead.

Brief Scores: Australia A: 223 trail India A: 161 and 73/5 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
