Australia A solidify hold over 2nd unofficial Test as half of India A side dismissed (Day 2, Stumps)

A dominant bowling performance from Australia A loosened India A's hold on the second unofficial Test between both sides at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

At the end of day 2 action, India A was 73/5, with Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy unbeaten. '

The day two started with Australia A at 53/2, with Marcus Harris and Sam Konstas unbeaten.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early on day two, removing Konstas for three, trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia A was 58/3.

Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar also struck in quick succession, removing Oliver Davies and Beau Webster . Half of the side was back in the hut for 84 runs.

Marcus and wicketkeeper-batter Jimmy Peirson put on a fine partnership, taking the team beyond the 100-run and 150-run mark. However, their 68-run effort was undone by Krishna, who removed Peirson for 30 in 70 balls with five fours. Australia A was 152/6.

Krishna went on to remove a well-set Harris and Scott Boland . Australia A was 167/8.

Corey Rocchiccioli and Nathan McAndrew put on a half-century stand, taking Australia A beyond 200-run mark. The partnership ended at 56 runs, with Corey dismissed for 35 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes by Mukesh. Australia A was all out for 223 runs, leading by 62 runs in reply to India A's first innings score of 161 runs.

Krishna and Mukesh were the top wicket-takers for India. Also, Khaleel took two wickets.

With India given a task to overcome this slender lead, they got off to a poor start, losing half the side for 56 runs. KL Rahul , Abhimanyu Easwaran , Sai Sudharsan , skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal posting poor scores. India A ended the day with a small 11 run lead.

Brief Scores: Australia A: 223 trail India A: 161 and 73/5 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.