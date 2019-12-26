e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Cricket / Australia add leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to Sydney Test squad

Australia add leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to Sydney Test squad

The 26-year-old leg-spinner joined the side for preparation during the ongoing second Test in Melbourne and will remain with them leading into the Sydney Test from January 3, where conditions often assist slow bowlers.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 09:18 IST
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Mitchell Swepson
Mitchell Swepson (Getty Images)
         

Australia Thursday added Queensland’s Mitchell Swepson to their squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand in Sydney, raising the prospect of playing two specialist spinners. The 26-year-old leg-spinner joined the side for preparation during the ongoing second Test in Melbourne and will remain with them leading into the Sydney Test from January 3, where conditions often assist slow bowlers.

“Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

“We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney.”

If selected, he will join Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack.

Swepson, who has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games at 26.58, was a member of Australia’s Test squad for tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017.

He took two wickets on his international debut in a Twenty20 match against England at Edgbaston in 2018.

Hohns added that veteran paceman Peter Siddle, called up to the squad for Melbourne but not selected, had been released back to the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

“Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable,” said Hohns.

tags
top news
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India
Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
Hyundai underlines continued commitment towards sub-four-metre segment
Hyundai underlines continued commitment towards sub-four-metre segment
Crowd gathers in Cheruvathur, first place in India where solar eclipse is visible
Crowd gathers in Cheruvathur, first place in India where solar eclipse is visible
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurMalaika AroraKamlesh Tiwari murder caseSaif Ali KhanDabangg 3Delhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protests

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news