Australia's BBL star rushed to hospital after being struck on head during net session; currently stable

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper, who plays for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, suffered a scare as he sustained a blow to the head while batting during a net session. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance after the head injury; he is conscious and stable. During a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, Harper, preparing for Saturday's match against Sydney Sixers, sustained the blow. Sam Harper during the Big Bash League(X)

Attempting a cross-bat shot, he was hit on the chin, causing a severe cut near his throat as the ball lodged under the grill of his helmet. The Stars' medical team promptly attended to him to control the bleeding.

Although an ambulance was called, Harper was conscious, breathing, and stable when taken to the hospital for further treatment. Due to his history of concussions, his situation will be approached with caution. In January 2020, Harper was hospitalised after colliding with Hobart Hurricanes bowler Nathan Ellis during a Big Bash League match. The wicketkeeper-batter will likely remain overnight and undergo multiple scans.

The training session was cancelled immediately after the incident in the net session, and Harper's absence from tomorrow night's game is inevitable. With no backup wicketkeeper on their list, the Stars may bring in former player and Victoria limited-overs captain Peter Handscomb at short notice. Handscomb, without a BBL contract, was scheduled to play grade cricket for St Kilda in Melbourne on the same day.

He has previously kept for Australia in T20 international cricket and played for the Stars from 2012 to 2020, followed by two seasons at Hobart Hurricanes. Last season, he played three games for Melbourne Renegades as a replacement player. Additionally, Handscomb has been named captain of the Cricket Australia XI, which is set to play a three-day match against West Indies in Adelaide starting on Tuesday.

Harper has played for the Australia U19s but has yet to appear for the senior team. The 27-year-old currently plays for Victoria in first-class cricket.