'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
Last year, Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was the talk of the town after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season in the UAE, many cricket pundits pegged Finch to be the difference-maker for RCB in the UAE, but the story turned out to be completely different.
Finch played 12 games in the IPL 2020 season and managed to score just 268 runs at an average of 22.33, with just one score of 50+ to his name. The bit that hurt RCB the most was Finch's strike rate of 111.20. Opening the innings for the franchise, RCB expected the Australia batsman to give a strong start, but Finch struggled to get going.
Also read: Chopra reacts on India's T20 squad for England series
In the recently concluded Big Bash League tournament, Finch's struggles with the bat were highlighted once again. The batsman scored just 179 runs for Melbourne Renegades in 13 innings at an average of 13.76 in the tournament.
It came as a little surprise that when Finch's name was announced at the IPL 2021 Auction earlier this week, the batsman did not invite any bids from any of the eight franchises.
Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the New Zealand series, Finch said that he would have liked to be picked, but he was not surprised that he was not.
"It would've been nice to be playing again, it's an amazing competition to be a part of, but it wasn't unexpected that I didn't get picked up to be honest," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
Also read: 'We grew up with such conditions,' Crawley says pink-ball Test will 'play into England's hands'
"I'd prefer to be playing cricket, but a little bit of time at home might not be the worst thing, having quite a full schedule since August when we left for the UK and a few times in quarantine and a lot of times in hubs and bubbles, I think just getting home and recharging the batteries might be nice. I know my wife's definitely looking forward to it," he added.
"I've been working on a few little technical things, trying to get a little bit less weight on my front foot. At times I can be a little bit flat-footed and my feet get planted and then I struggle to move again. I have my initial movement and then I get a little bit stuck.
"I've talked a lot and worked a fair bit with Andrew McDonald, who I go back to every time things don't seem quite right and he seems to sort it out pretty quick, so it's been nice to have a good chunk of training and focusing on a few little technical changes," he signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We'd be more adept,' Crawley says pink-ball Test 'plays into England's hands'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I started bowling like Anil Kumble': Broad reveals how he was 'in the game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng: Colour code keeps all guessing ahead of Ahmedabad day-night Test
- The two factors are playing on the Indian team’s mind. Initial images from the ground show a thick grass cover on the pitch, which is normal in Indian conditions to maintain the moisture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price tag at IPL 2021 Auction
- RCB decided to let go of the right-arm bowler, and Umesh had to put his name in the auction. The Indian pacer, fortunately, went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹1 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A question mark over his career now': Chopra on India batsman after T20 snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dale Steyn reveals why England's rotation policy is 'pretty genius'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suryakumar Yadav comments on his maiden Team India call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals committee's opinion on Dhoni playing in T20 World Cup
- Fans expected Dhoni to play in the T20 World Cup but that wasn’t to happen as he decided to retire before the Indian Premier League 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Disheartening':Jayawardene explains why no one from Lanka will play in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Now I will play with him': Tewatia can't wait to share dressing room with Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lukman Meriwala, Chetan Sakariya and IPL's enduring hinterland story
- After T Natarajan, two left-arm pacers from poor rural families aim to make a mark in the glitzy T20 league.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox