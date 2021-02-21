India vs England: 'We grew up with such conditions,' Crawley says pink-ball Test will 'play into England's hands'
After picking up a big win in the 2nd Test against England in Chennai to level the series at 1-1, India will take on the Joe Root-led side in only their 2nd Day/Night Test at home. The pink-ball Test which will be played at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be a contest between the fast bowlers from both the countries, and hence, England batsman Zak Crawley believes it might play into the visitor's hands.
Crawley, during an interaction with the British media on Saturday, said that playing against the moving ball will work in England's advantage. "I think it will play into our hands," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"We have grown up with those conditions, trying to play the ball late in seaming conditions, so you would say we would be more adept at it than the Indians."
"That's probably why they are unbelievable players of spin, because they have grown up with it," Crawley added.
The England batsman, though, added that he would not take the hosts lightly because of their tremendous seam bowling attack and potent batting line-up.
"That said, they have an unbelievable seam attack and incredible batsmen so it won't help us too much. They will be more than capable," Crawley said.
Although the pink ball swings more than the red cherry, Crawley feels spinners will still play a huge role in the outcome of the Test.
"(The pink ball) seems to be swinging more than the red ball, doing a bit more for the seamers. I expect a bit more seam in this game and for the seamers to have more of a chance than perhaps they did in the last couple of Tests.
"It also seems to be a bit harder so the spinners are skidding it on a bit more. The spinners are still going to have to play a big role and I would be surprised if they produce an absolute green seamer," he said.
