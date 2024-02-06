Australia demolish West Indies in shortest ODI at home – a look at 5 briefest one-dayers of all time

Australia made short work – no, quite literally – of the West Indies in the 3rd ODI at Canberra, knocking off an 8-wicket win to play the shortest ever men's ODI at home. Australia bowled West Indies out for 86 in 24.1 overs, and gunned it down in just 6.5 to complete a 3-0 sweep. However, a total of 186 ball bowled made it the sixth shortest men's ODI of all time as Australia won with 43.1 overs – 259 balls – to spare. A victorious Australia team after their 3-0 sweep over West Indies(AFP)

Xavier Bartlett was the wrecker in chief again as the young pacer finished with 4/21. He walked away with the Player of the Match award and was also adjudged the Player of the series for his tally of eight wickets from two games. Batting first West Indies were all over the place, with Alick Athanaze's 32 being the only half-decent contribution. The second best Roston Chase's 12 followed by Shai Hope's 10.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Australia hardly broke a sweat while chasing it down. Jake Fraser-McGurk was for 41 and Aaron Hardie were the two wickets down for the Aussies before Steve Josh Inglis and Steve Smith completed the formalities.

Here's a look at the five shortest men's ODIs of all time:

1 Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets in 104 balls

2 Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in 120 balls

3 India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in 129 balls

4 Sri Lanka beat Canada by 9 wickets in 140 balls

5 Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in 164 balls

England had also beaten India by 7 runs in an ODI back in 1985 in a match completed in 180 balls. But it's not being considered since it was only a 15-over-per-side contest.

"Just great to get a taste of international cricket, great to cap it off with a series win. Was a real experience, always wanted to contribute to a win. There was some pressure but I tried to enjoy it, lucky it came off. Just trying to attack and take some wickets. Definitely swinging nicely. Can't go past your first one. Nice to be part of this group, lot of debutants coming in, people you've played with and against. Big thanks to everyone, especially Queensland cricket," Bartlett said after the match.