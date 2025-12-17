Australia dominates, England flops: The INR 128 cr overseas spending breakdown of IPL 2026 auction

The IPL 2026 mini auction paints a clear picture of overseas player economics: Australian cricketers remain the most coveted and expensive commodity in franchise cricket. With INR 128.05 crore spent across just 29 overseas players, the auction revealed sharp market hierarchies. Cameron Green’s record INR 25.20 crore deal with KKR headlined Australian dominance at INR 45.70 crore total spending, while Sri Lanka emerged as the most expensive passport per player at INR 8.00 crore average. Matheesha Pathirana and Cameron Green in IPL.(PTI)

New Zealand delivered the best value with 50% success rate, and England’s 22-player pool underperformed dramatically. The data exposes a two-tier market: Premium all-rounders commanding mega deals versus economical depth options.

Australia’s INR 45.70 crore stranglehold

Australian cricketers commanded the highest total investment with six players fetching INR 45.70 crore, though only 28.6% of their 21-player pool found buyers. Cameron Green’s INR 25.20 crore price tag represents 55% of Australia’s total, with Josh Inglis (INR 8.60 to LSG), Ben Dwarshuis (INR 4.40 cr to PBKS), and Cooper Connolly (INR 3.00 cr to PBKS) filling out the list.

The average Australian player sold for INR 7.62 crore, second only to Bangladesh’s singular Mustafizur Rahman at INR 9.20 crore. Franchises clearly prioritise quality over quantity when shopping for Australians, willing to pay premium prices for proven all-round talent.

Most expensive passport breakdowns in IPL 2026 auction(HT)

Sri Lanka’s specialist premium

Sri Lanka secured the second-highest total spending at INR 24.00 crore from just three sales, averaging INR 8.00 crore per player. Matheesha Pathirana’s INR 18 crore deal to KKR stands as the auction’s second costliest overseas buy, validating the premium on death bowling specialists.

Pathum Nissanka added INR 4.00 crore with DC, while Wanindu Hasaranga fetched INR 2.00 crore from LSG. The 25% conversion rate shows that franchises chased specific Sri Lankan skills.

Regional dominance in IPL 2026 auction(HT)

New Zealand’s value market vs England’s collapse

New Zealand delivered the auction’s best success rate at 50%, with eight of 16 players sold for INR 14.65 crore total. The Kiwi average of INR 1.83 crore made the most economical major market, with Adam Milne (INR 2.40 cr), Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, and Jacob Duffy all securing 2 cr deals. England collapsed despite registering 22 players, the largest overseas pool. Only five found buyers at 22.7% conversion, with Liam Livingstone’s INR 13.00 crore SRH deal preventing a complete disaster.

Top three overseas buys of IPL 2026 mini-auction.(HT)

KKR’s INR 57.90 crore overseas blitz

The Kolkata Knight Riders monopolised overseas spending, investing INR 57.90 crore across six international players, 45% of total overseas expenditure. Their Australian-Sri Lankan strategy secured Green, Pathirana, and Mustafizur, averaging INR 9.65 per overseas player.

This aggressive recruitment dwarfed other franchises, with SRH second at INR 16.00 crore for two players. The Big Three nations (Australia, England, and New Zealand) captured 61.6% of overseas spending at INR 78.85 crore, while South Africa offered budget depth with four players totaling INR 7 crore.