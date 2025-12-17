Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Australia dominates, England flops: The INR 128 cr overseas spending breakdown of IPL 2026 auction

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 10:03 am IST

Kolkata Knight Riders led IPL 2026 mini auction spending with INR 57.90 crore on six overseas players.

The IPL 2026 mini auction paints a clear picture of overseas player economics: Australian cricketers remain the most coveted and expensive commodity in franchise cricket. With INR 128.05 crore spent across just 29 overseas players, the auction revealed sharp market hierarchies. Cameron Green’s record INR 25.20 crore deal with KKR headlined Australian dominance at INR 45.70 crore total spending, while Sri Lanka emerged as the most expensive passport per player at INR 8.00 crore average.

Matheesha Pathirana and Cameron Green in IPL.(PTI)
Matheesha Pathirana and Cameron Green in IPL.(PTI)

New Zealand delivered the best value with 50% success rate, and England’s 22-player pool underperformed dramatically. The data exposes a two-tier market: Premium all-rounders commanding mega deals versus economical depth options.

Australia’s INR 45.70 crore stranglehold

Australian cricketers commanded the highest total investment with six players fetching INR 45.70 crore, though only 28.6% of their 21-player pool found buyers. Cameron Green’s INR 25.20 crore price tag represents 55% of Australia’s total, with Josh Inglis (INR 8.60 to LSG), Ben Dwarshuis (INR 4.40 cr to PBKS), and Cooper Connolly (INR 3.00 cr to PBKS) filling out the list.

The average Australian player sold for INR 7.62 crore, second only to Bangladesh’s singular Mustafizur Rahman at INR 9.20 crore. Franchises clearly prioritise quality over quantity when shopping for Australians, willing to pay premium prices for proven all-round talent.

Most expensive passport breakdowns in IPL 2026 auction(HT)
Most expensive passport breakdowns in IPL 2026 auction(HT)

Sri Lanka’s specialist premium

Sri Lanka secured the second-highest total spending at INR 24.00 crore from just three sales, averaging INR 8.00 crore per player. Matheesha Pathirana’s INR 18 crore deal to KKR stands as the auction’s second costliest overseas buy, validating the premium on death bowling specialists.

Pathum Nissanka added INR 4.00 crore with DC, while Wanindu Hasaranga fetched INR 2.00 crore from LSG. The 25% conversion rate shows that franchises chased specific Sri Lankan skills.

Regional dominance in IPL 2026 auction(HT)
Regional dominance in IPL 2026 auction(HT)

Also Read: KKR's Green splash, CSK's teen double-deal: The economics behind 53.6 crore madness in IPL 2026 auction

New Zealand’s value market vs England’s collapse

New Zealand delivered the auction’s best success rate at 50%, with eight of 16 players sold for INR 14.65 crore total. The Kiwi average of INR 1.83 crore made the most economical major market, with Adam Milne (INR 2.40 cr), Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, and Jacob Duffy all securing 2 cr deals. England collapsed despite registering 22 players, the largest overseas pool. Only five found buyers at 22.7% conversion, with Liam Livingstone’s INR 13.00 crore SRH deal preventing a complete disaster.

Top three overseas buys of IPL 2026 mini-auction.(HT)
Top three overseas buys of IPL 2026 mini-auction.(HT)

KKR’s INR 57.90 crore overseas blitz

The Kolkata Knight Riders monopolised overseas spending, investing INR 57.90 crore across six international players, 45% of total overseas expenditure. Their Australian-Sri Lankan strategy secured Green, Pathirana, and Mustafizur, averaging INR 9.65 per overseas player.

This aggressive recruitment dwarfed other franchises, with SRH second at INR 16.00 crore for two players. The Big Three nations (Australia, England, and New Zealand) captured 61.6% of overseas spending at INR 78.85 crore, while South Africa offered budget depth with four players totaling INR 7 crore.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Australia dominates, England flops: The INR 128 cr overseas spending breakdown of IPL 2026 auction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On