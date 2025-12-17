KKR's Green splash, CSK's teen double-deal: The economics behind 53.6 crore madness in IPL 2026 auction

The IPL 2026 auction room witnessed extraordinary scenes as unknown teenagers became overnight crorepatis while established stars saw their market value collapse by 70%. Two uncapped Indians turned an INR 30 lakh base price into INR 14.20 crore paychecks, while a former vice-captain’s salary crashed from INR 23.75 crore to INR 7 crore. These wild swings reveal which players delivered maximum value and who paid the price for underwhelming performances. Cameron Green for Australia and Prashant Veer(x images)

5 players who struck gold: Biggest base price multipliers

These players saw their auction base prices rise to astronomical final bids, representing the most valued bets of IPL 2026.

1. Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma - 47.3 x multiplier

Base price: INR 30 Lakhs | Final price: INR 14.20 crore | Team: CSK

The joint record-holders for the highest uncapped Indian player prices, these two youngsters saw a 4,633% increase in their base prices. CSK engaged in a fierce bidding war for the 20-year-old all-rounder, Prashant Veer and 19-year old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma.

2. Aquib Dar Nabi -28x multiplier

Price: INR 30 Lakhs | Final price: INR 8.40 crore | Team: DC

Another uncapped Indian all-rounder Auqib Nabi triggered a bidding frenzy with 57 bids before Delhi Capitals secured him at 2700% increase over his base price.

Biggest base price multipliers in IPL 2026 auction.(HT)

3. Magesh Yadav - 17.3x multiplier

Price: INR 30 Lakhs | Final price: INR 5.20 crore | Team: RCB

The uncapped fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh became RCB’s surprise pick after 41 bids, earning 1,633% more than his starting price.

4. Cameron Green - 12.6x multiplier

Price: INR 2 crore | Final price: INR 25.20 crore | Team: KKR

The Australian all-rounder became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history through a 1,160% increase, though he’ll actually receive only INR 18 cr due to overseas salary cap regulations.

5. Tejasvi Singh - 10x multiplier

Price: INR 30 Lakhs | Final price: INR 3.00 crore | Team: KKR

The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter rounds out the top five with a 900% increase in his base price after 30 bids.

The biggest salary changes

Moving from IPL 2025 to IPL 2026, these players experienced the most dramatic financial swings.

Biggest Winners

1. Mustafizur Rahman - Up INR 7.20 crore (+360%)

IPL 2025: INR 2.00 crore | IPL 2026: INR 9.20 crore | Team: KKR

The Bangladeshi pacer’s four-fold salary increase represents the highest percentage gain in the auction.

2. Josh Inglis - Up INR 6 crore (+230%)

IPL 2025: INR 2.60 crore | IPL 2026: INR 8.60 crore | Team: LSG

Despite limited availability concerns, Inglis' explosive batting earned him the biggest percentage raise in the auction.

3. Cameron Green - Up 7.70 crore (+44%)

IPL 2024: INR 17.50 crore | IPL 2026: INR 25.20 crore | Team: KKR

After missing IPL 2025 due to back surgery, Cameron Green returned to claim the overseas player record with an INR 7.70 crore raise.

Salary change waterfall for players during the IPL 2026 auction.(HT)

Biggest Losers

1. David Miller - Down INR 5.50 crore (-73.3%)

IPL 2025: INR 7.50 crore | IPL 2026: INR 2.00 crore | Team: DC

David Miller did not have a great time in IPL 2025. His performances have directly affected his IPL Price, with his final contract dropping by INR 5.50 crore.

2. Venkatesh Iyer - Down INR 16.75 crore (-70.5%)

IPL 2025: INR 23.75 crore | IPL 2026: INR 7.00 crore | Team: RCB

The all-rounder suffered one of the most brutal pay cuts of the auction. Venkatesh Iyer's price dropped by nearly 71 per cent after he failed to justify his price-tag last season.

3. Anrich Nortje - Down INR 4.50 crore (-69.2%)

IPL 2025: INR 6.50 crore | IPL 2026: INR 2.00 crore | Team: LSG

Injuries and inconsistent performances saw the South African pacer’s value plummet to his base price.

IPL 2026 auction’s biggest takeaway

The IPL 2026 auction proved that a single season can make or break a player’s market value. Uncapped Indians dominated the multiplier list by capitalising on low base prices, while established internationals faced harsh accountability for underwhelming 2025 campaigns. CSK’s INR 28.40 crore investment in two teenagers signals franchises’ growing confidence in domestic T20 performances, while Venkatsh Iyer’s INR 16.75 crore crash demonstrates that no contract is safe from performance-based corrections.