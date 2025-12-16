Venkatesh Iyer takes 71% pay cut as RCB outbid KKR in fierce IPL 2026 auction battle

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic turn at the IPL 2026 auction as Royal Challengers Bengaluru outbid Kolkata Knight Riders in an intense bidding war. Iyer, who fetched a staggering INR 23.75 crore in the mega auction last year in Jeddah, was snapped up for INR 7 crore this time, marking a steep 71 per cent pay cut. Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 cricket match between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,(PTI)

Venkatesh’s auction began on a hesitant note. Just when it seemed the all-rounder could shockingly go unsold, Lucknow Super Giants raised the paddle first, before Gujarat Titans briefly joined the fray. LSG soon backed out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders took control of the bidding. The defending champions eventually snapped up the all-rounder for INR 7 crore.

Earlier in the day, Venkatesh sent a timely reminder to all the ten franchises as he hit a 43-ball 70, while playing for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Punjab. However, with the ball, he did not have an ideal day, leaking 12 runs in the only over he bowled.

In the second set of the IPL 2026 mini auction, comprising capped all-rounders, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga was the only other player to be sold. He was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Wiaan Mulder, Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra and Gus Atkinson went unsold.

The third set, featuring capped wicketkeepers, saw only three players secure IPL contracts. New Zealand’s Finn Allen was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of INR 2 crore, while England’s Ben Duckett joined Delhi Capitals for the same amount. Quinton de Kock, a late entrant into the auction, was roped in by Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Earlier in the auction, Australia’s Cameron Green lived up to expectations, becoming the costliest overseas buy in IPL history after Kolkata signed him for INR 25.20 crore.