Australia remain in control in 1st New Zealand Test as lead extends beyond 300

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia leads New Zealand by 317 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand at lunch Saturday on the third day of the first cricket test. Australia's Nathan Lyon bats against New Zealand.(AP)

After leading by 204 runs on the first innings, Australia went to stumps at day 2 on 13-2, having lost Steve Smith for a duck and Marnus Labuschagne (2).

At the break Australia was 113-4 with Cameron Green 17 not out and Travis Head 24 not out. Australia added exactly 100 runs in the first session.

The tourists lost both overnight batters before lunch Saturday. The nightwatchman Nathan Lyon fell for 41 and Usman Khawaja was out for 28 after resuming at 5 not out.

Lyon came to the crease at the fall of Labuschagne’s wicket close to stumps Friday and was 6 not out overnight. He had license to play aggressively early on and hit three fours from one over bowled by Tim Southee, either through or over slips.

But Lyon again fell short of a test half century and retains the dubious record of having scored more runs than any other test player without reaching 50.

He was out clipping a ball from Matt Henry off his pads to Will Young at mid-wicket.

Khawaja was watchful throughout the session but came under pressure from consistent line and length bowling by the New Zealanders. That paid off when he charged part-time spinner Glenn Phillips about 30 minutes before lunch and was stumped by Tom Blundell.

It was a close call. Khawaja had scrambled back but a replay showed his bat was just in the air when the bails were removed.

Head hit two consecutive boundary from Phillips’ bowling in the over before lunch.

The weather at the Basin Reserve on Saturday was cooler and windier than the first two days and showers were forecast the afternoon. But with the match well advanced, Australia will be comfortable in its position.

Australia made 383 batting first, thanks to Green’s unbeaten 174 and his 116-run partnership for the last wicket with Josh Hazlewood (22). New Zealand slumped to 29-5 before recovering to 179 with the help of Phillips’ 71.

The New Zealand bowlers were more consistent in the second hour of the morning and the Basin Reserve pitch. Although it has slowed, it still rewards a good length and tight line. There is bounce but it is slower and more inconsistent than earlier in the match.

