Australia opt to bowl against India in the second T20I
PTI
Nov 26, 2023 06:45 PM IST
Australia brought in all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of Jason Behrendorff and Aaron Hardie in the two changes to their XI.
India kept their winning combination intact.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 after beating Australia by two wickets in the series opener at Vizag.
Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Matthew Wade (captain, wk), Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.