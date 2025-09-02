Australia pick Mitchell Starc's replacement minutes after his T20I retirement but is he the right choice?

Mitchell Starc's retirement from T20 internationals has left Australia with a sizeable hole to fill in their pace attack ahead of a busy white-ball calendar and the looming 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. For the Aussies, Ben Dwarshuis struck thrice.(AFP)

Starc, the nation's leading fast bowler in T20Is with 79 wickets, was more than just a strike weapon. His left-arm angle, express pace, and death-overs skill gave Australia variety and balance, particularly in tournaments where matchups matter. As Australia begin their post-Starc era with a three-match T20I series in New Zealand next month, the question now is: who steps into his shoes?

From the current squad named to tour New Zealand, Ben Dwarshuis appears to be the most like-for-like replacement — a left-armer capable of swinging the new ball and bowling at the death. Dwarshuis impressed during the recent South Africa series and has been a solid domestic T20 performer for years. However, whether he can fill the void left by Starc at the international level — particularly in high-pressure World Cup scenarios — remains uncertain.

Dwarshuis lacks Starc’s raw pace and intimidation factor but offers control and variations, including a well-disguised slower ball. His selection for the New Zealand tour signals the selectors' interest in backing him in the short term, but they may explore other options in the longer term.

Australia's current T20I squad for New Zealand:

Mitchell Marsh (captain)

Sean Abbott

Xavier Bartlett

Tim David

Ben Dwarshuis

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Matt Kuhnemann

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Owen

Matthew Short

Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood will lead the attack in terms of experience, with Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett offering support. Bartlett, while not a left-armer, has impressed with his swing bowling in the Powerplay and could be an asset on slower, swinging decks. But like Dwarshuis, Bartlett isn't a direct replacement in terms of pace or intimidation.

Options beyond the current squad, who can replace Mitchell Starc

Spencer Johnson remains the closest Starc-like option in terms of pure speed and left-arm variety. He bowls with serious pace and has death-overs credentials, but is currently returning from injury. If fit, he’s the most obvious long-term successor to Starc’s role.

Lance Morris, another tearaway quick, is viewed more as a red-ball asset but has the raw ingredients to be developed for the shortest format. However, his recent back surgery puts him out of contention for the foreseeable future.

Nathan Ellis, although not a left-armer, has consistently pushed his case as a death-bowling specialist. His ability to close out innings with accuracy and composure makes him almost undroppable when fit. Ellis is currently on paternity leave and will miss the New Zealand series, but remains firmly in the frame for the T20 World Cup squad.

With Pat Cummins also ruled out of the New Zealand and India white-ball series due to a lumbar stress issue, and Starc now officially retired from T20Is, Australia’s fast bowling stocks are in a transitional phase. The reliance on senior names like Hazlewood and the all-round capability of Stoinis becomes more important, but selectors will be eager to find a genuine strike weapon in Starc’s mould.

For now, Dwarshuis is the man with the opportunity. But with several contenders still recovering from injury or unavailable, his performances in New Zealand could help shape Australia’s path to 2026.