Australia predicted XI against India: Will Glenn Maxwell find a spot in the line-up?

cricket

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:34 IST

Australia gears up for a high-voltage cricketing summer as they square-off against Team India in the first ODI on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). While the visitors are going to play the first bilateral rubber since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aussies would be in confidence following their series victory in England in September before, the Indian Premier League 2020.

Australia would boast of a full-strength line-up to tackle the men-in-blue in the series opener on Friday.

Here’s Australia’s predicted XI against India for the first ODI:

1. Aaron Finch (C): Finch may have had a forgettable IPL season a couple of weeks ago, the Australia limited-overs captain was among runs in 10 ODIs played earlier this year. He scored 424 runs from those many games, scoring one century and three fifties.

2. David Warner: After getting troubled by Jofra Archer in the England tour, David Warner returned to form in the recently concluded IPL. He scored 548 runs from 16 games, including four half-centuries. Warner has been among the runs recently and will be raring to go against India.

3. Steve Smith: The former Australian captain has recently spoke about finding his hands, will be a key factor in the Aussie batting line-up. He may have missed the England series due to concussion but he averages 58 in seven ODIs in 2020.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Timing them to perfection’,Virat Kohli’s energetic net practice ahead of 1st ODI - WATCH

4. Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus has been carrying an excellent form this year. He has scored 394 runs in ten ODIs, including a hundred and a couple of half-centuries. He would lead the Aussie middle-order in the battle against the Indians.

5. Marcus Stoinis: In the recently concluded IPL, Stoinis showcased what is he capable of. He wasn’t among runs against England but garnered attention in UAE after clattering above 350 runs for Delhi Capitals and picking 13 wickets. His inclusion will strengthen the core of the team against India.

6. Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell was one of the most criticized players in IPL 2020. Despite bagging the Man of the Series against England, Maxwell had the worst season in UAE. However, the all-rounder is hopeful for a god home season and likely to get a place in the line-up.

7. Alex Carrey: The wicketkeeper-batsman would be first choice in the line-up following his performance against England in September. His maiden century against England in the final ODI had helped the Aussies sealing the series.

ALSO READ | India Predicted XI vs Australia: Will KL Rahul open or play in the middle order?

8. Mitchell Starc: Australian bowling mainstay, Starc will lead team pace battery. He had a decent Sheffield Shield season, both with the bat and ball, for the New South Wales. He would be expected to continue the rhythm when he takes the field against India.

9. Pat Cummins: Cummins will be coming into the contest after a decent Indian Premier League Season. He wasn’t much effective with ball but certainly impressive with the bat. His newly-discovered batting prowess would be an added asset for the lower order.

10. Adam Zampa: Zampa would lead the Australian spin department. He was the highest wicket-taker against England and was also handy for the RCB in the IPL. His figures against Virat Kohli in ODI – 7 dismissals – would be something that the hosts will be counting on.

11.Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood wood be pairing up with Starc to take the new, just like he did against England. He has been very much effective in the 50-over format this year – 10 scalps from seven games.

Australia predicted XI vs India: Aaron Finch ,David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carrey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood