India Predicted XI vs Australia: Will KL Rahul open or play in the middle order?

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:21 IST

The first match of India’s tour of Australia would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Team India would hope to gain the momentum in the series with an impressive display in the first match of the three-game series. They would look to get a preferred playing XI in the first match itself. Return of Hardik Pandya has bolstered the team and but it remains to be seen if he will be able to bowl during the series.

Lets take a look at the predicted XI for Team India for the first ODI:-

Mayank Agarwal: India have the option of going with Rahul but in an absence of a middle-order batter, team management could play him in the no.4 position. This opens up an opportunity for Mayank to cement his place in the side.

Shikhar Dhawan: His place was doubtful due to the rise of Rahul at the opener’s slot. However, Dhawan has shown that you can never count him out as he impressed everyone during IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper would like to stick to his No.3 spot in the team. He has been the most lethal at this batting position and fans would like him to continue that and not sacrifice the position for his team.

KL Rahul: He has been in great form after winning the Orange Cap in the IPL 2020. India would hope for a repeat of the same during the Australian tour. But will moving down the batting order affect his performance?

Shreyas Iyer: India searched for a middle-order batsman for a long time. But recently Shreyas Iyer has made the position his own. He was in good form during the IPL and will look to continue during the Australia tour.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder made a comeback in IPL and blasted the ball in all corners with his power hitting. Even though he did not bowl during the tournament, Hardik was instrumental with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder has improved his display with the bat for India and has proven to be a genuine all-round option for his country. He will again be looking to put his best foot forward.

Yuzvendra Chahal: He is one of the first names on the team sheet due to his ability to take wickets in the shorter formats. It will be interesting to see how Chahal copes with the Australian pitches and longer stadiums.

Mohammad Shami: The 30-year-old pacer performed admirably in IPL 2020. He was among the biggest contributors with wickets for Kings XI Punjab. Shami will spearhead the pace department along with Bumrah.

Navdeep Saini: With Pandya unable to bowl, Kohli might go in with another seamer on the Australian pitches. It is likely that Saini would get the nod due to his pace.

Jasprit Bumrah: He is the premier fast bowler in the world. He fought hard for the Purple Cap as he picked up 27 wickets in the tournament. He will be the go-to man for Kohli during crunch situations.