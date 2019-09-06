Australia’s Meg Lanning beats Virat Kohli, Hashim Amla’s record to achieve huge milestone

cricket

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:49 IST

Australia Women’s cricket team captain Meg Lanning on Thursday surpassed Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to achieve a massive milestone in her career. In the 1st ODI against West Indies at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, the right-handed batswoman went on to smash another hundred. In doing so, she became the fastest player to score 13 ODI hundreds in cricket, overtaking Kohli and Amla.

While Lanning took just 76 innings to reach the mark, Amla had taken 83 innings, and Kohli had taken 86 innings to reach the same milestone.

* Fewest innings to 13th ODI ton:

76 Meg Lanning

83 Hashim Amla

86 Virat Kohli

86 Quinton de Kock

91 David Warner

99 Shikhar Dhawan

The skipper went on to score 121 in 145 balls before she was dismissed by Shamillia Connell. She struck 12 fours and four sixes in her innings. Lanning stitched a 225-run partnership with Alyssa Healy, who scored 122 in 106 balls. The duo helped Australia set a mammoth total of 309 for Windies to chase.

READ | Tendulkar names Australia’s key player in 4th Test and it’s not Steve Smith

In reply, West Indies Women were only able to muster 130/9 with Kycia Knight not coming out to bat due to injury. Australia won the match by 178 runs to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

The two teams will play the second ODI on September 8 at North Sound and the final will be played on September 11 at the same venue.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:48 IST