e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Australia’s proposed tour of England to begin on September 4: Report

Australia’s proposed tour of England to begin on September 4: Report

The Daily Telegraph reported that the tour will start with the T20s to be played on September 4, 6 and 8, followed by the ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15.

cricket Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates winning the match by taking the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner with team mates.
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates winning the match by taking the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner with team mates.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia’s “bio-secure” tour of England comprising three T20s and as many ODIs will begin on September 4, according to a report.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the tour will start with the T20s to be played on September 4, 6 and 8, followed by the ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15.As per the report, the Australian team will fly in a private jet to the UK and all the six matches are expected to be played in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Both Southampton and Manchester have hotels attached to the venues to house two sides, match officials and broadcasters.

These two grounds are currently playing host to the England-West Indies series, which has marked resumption of international cricket, and will also be the venues for the subsequent series against Pakistan.

The Australian selectors named a 26-man preliminary list of players last week, from which the final squad for the tour will be picked.

Cricket Australia’s chief of national teams Ben Oliver had made it clear that the tour will be decided based on the restrictions the Australian players would face in UK and after their return back home.

“Obviously the health and safety of players and staff and public health component is critical. The quarantine arrangements aren’t in place, they’re not confirmed.”They obviously exist in terms of general international travel at the moment so that’s something we’re working through but it is a consideration,” Oliver had said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
PM Modi’s fabricated strongman image has become India’s biggest weakness: Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi’s fabricated strongman image has become India’s biggest weakness: Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’
Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In