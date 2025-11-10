Australia star feared not being allowed to enter the country after semis loss against India: ‘Thankfully, immigration…’

Australia star Beth Mooney joked that she feared being barred from entering the country following the World Cup 2025 semi-final loss against India. The left-handed batter responded to Jemimah Rodrigues after the latter made a comment, saying she was fearful of not being allowed to cross the Australian border for the Women's Big Bash League (BBL) since India knocked out the seven-time champions from the eight-team tournament. India defeated Australia in the World Cup semi-finals. (AFP)

Harmanpreet Kaur's India eventually won the World Cup after beating South Africa in the summit clash by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. With this victory, the senior Indian women's team won its first ICC title.

Jemimah was the Player of the Match in the semi-final against Australia as she played a knock of 127 runs, helping the hosts pull off the highest chase ever in the history of women's cricket.

Mooney, who was chatting with the commentators through a stump mic during the Women's Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, spoke about Jemimah's comments as she joked about the World Cup semi-final loss against India.

“We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren't going to let her in the country because they beat us, but I actually thought they weren't going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully, immigration let me in,” said Mooney.

What did Jemimah say?

Earlier on Sunday, before taking the field for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, Jemimah spoke to the host broadcasters, and it was then that she made a humorous remark about India knocking Australia out of the tournament.

“Honestly, I wasn't sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border to come here after the semi-final, but honestly, everyone has been so warm and welcoming,” she said.

Australia were on a 16-match winning streak in the Women's World Cup before the semi-final clash against India. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side snapped it to enter the final of the tournament.

In the semifinals, Australia posted 338 runs on the board, thanks to a century by opening batter Phoebe Litchfield. However, India chased the target down, primarily due to a 167-run stand between Jemimah and Harmanpreet for the third wicket.

Harmanpreet got out for 89 but Jemimah remained unbeaten on 127, ensuring India's victory.