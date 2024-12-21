Australia teenager Sam Konstas 'got a few plans' vs Jasprit Bumrah and co. in bold remark ahead of potential MCG debut

19-year-old Sam Konstas is potentially set to make his debut when Australia meet India in the Boxing Day Test from December 26. Konstas was called up to the squad for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, replacing rookie opener Nathan McSweeney, who was dropped after a string of underwhelming performances in the first three Tests. Sam Konstas (HT_PRINT)

Now, Konstas is looking forward to the challenge of facing India’s potent bowling attack, with plans already in place to take on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and company.

“I’ve got a few plans against those (Indian) bowlers. Feeling like I’m moving really nice and hopefully I get that opportunity,” Konstas told Fox Cricket.

“I’m just going to react to the ball and show a bit of intent and put a bit of pressure back on the bowlers,” he added, outlining his approach to the game.

If he is selected in the playing XI, Konstas will become Australia’s youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins, who debuted at just 18 years and 193 days against South Africa in 2011.

The opportunity to debut at the MCG, in front of a passionate and sell-out crowd, is not lost on the teenager. “It will be a huge honour debuting. A dream come true. I think it’s a sellout already (at the MCG),” Konstas said.

“I’m very excited (to take on India). I want to be challenged,” he added.

How Konstas reacted to call-up

Konstas learned of his call-up while practicing in the nets, with Australian selector George Bailey delivering the news. “I was so thrilled. Called my parents straight away... Mum was in tears so I was telling her not to cry. Dad was super proud,” Konstas said, recalling the emotional moment.

He also expressed his gratitude for his parents’ unwavering support throughout his cricketing journey, which has had its share of ups and downs. “It’s been an amazing journey. All the ups and downs – very grateful for their sacrifices. They’ve been great support to me.”

Konstas’ rise has been impressive, and despite replacing McSweeney in the squad, he maintains a strong bond with his predecessor. “Nathan McSweeney is a very good player in all three formats – he actually congratulated me this morning so we’re very close mates. I wish him all the best,” Konstas shared.