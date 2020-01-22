e-paper
Cricket / Australia to host Indoor Cricket World Cup

Australia to host Indoor Cricket World Cup

Last held in Dubai in 2017, Australia are the reigning men’s and women’s champions and the host will be seeking to continue the run of never losing a World Cup in either division in the 25-year history of the tournament.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:51 IST
PTI
PTI
Melbourne
Australia are the reigning men’s and women’s champions
Australia are the reigning men's and women's champions (Cricket Australia)
         

Australia is set to host the 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup from October 10 to 17. The tournament will be held at the state-of-the-art indoor cricket venues in Melbourne -- Casey Stadium and CitiPower Centre, the World Indoor Cricket Federation announced. Last held in Dubai in 2017, Australia are the reigning men’s and women’s champions and the host will be seeking to continue the run of never losing a World Cup in either division in the 25-year history of the tournament.

 

Cricketers from up to 10 countries will compete in the tournament in four divisions: under-21 men and women and open men and women.

Executive General Manager of Community Cricket at Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark said: “We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to the 2020 Indoor Cricket World Cup as the host nation and defending champions in the men’s and women’s division.

“This event is a great opportunity for our elite indoor teams to take centre stage and show the excitement and skill of this format of the game,” she said.

Australian squads for the 2020 Indoor Cricket World Cup will be announced following the Indoor Cricket National Championships at Casey Stadium from June 27 to July 11.

