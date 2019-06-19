Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

It has been a smooth if not dominant ride for Australia thus far but the defending champions run into a tricky Bangladesh when they strive to get closer to World Cup semifinals, here Thursday.

The Aaron Finch-led side is at number two behind table-toppers England, though it also has eight points from five matches. Australia (0.812) are marginally behind the hosts (1.862) when Net Run Rate is taken into account.

Also Read: Bangladesh predicted XI against Australia – Mortaza set to make tactical change

Australia will start favourites but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders. The ‘Tigers’ have shown what they are capable of when they comprehensively beat the West Indies, riding on a magnificent 124 not out from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Where is the Australia vs Bangladesh of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

At what time does the Australia vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday (June 20).

Also Read: Top 5 player battles – Aaron Finch and Co wary of Shakib Al Hasan threat

Where and how to watch live coverage of Australia vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs Bangladesh match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Afghanistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 21:40 IST