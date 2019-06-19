ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh predicted XI against Australia – Mortaza set to make tactical change

Bangladesh will be eyeing another big scalp in the tournament when they take on Australia in a crunch ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The ‘Bangla Tigers’ have already beaten South Africa and West Indies in the tournament and are placed at the number fifth spot on the points table. A win for Mashrafe Mortaza’s men against the defending champions will throw the competition wide open at the top half of the table.

Also Read: Australia predicted XI against Bangladesh - Spinner in, Pacer out

Bangladesh would like to stick with their top-order as they have been among the runs in the tournament. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are all-set to open the innings followed by number one all-rounder in the world Shakib Al Hasan.

Wicket-keeping duties will once again fall to Mushfiqur Rahim while Liton Das is likely to retain his spot in the side courtesy of his brilliant innings against Windies. Mahmudullah has been hot and cold in the tournament and he would like to show his worth against a top side like Australia.

Also Read: Top 5 player battles – Aaron Finch and Co wary of Shakib Al Hasan threat

The one change that Bangladesh are likely to make is bring in Sabbir Rahman in place of Mosaddek Hossain. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will be leading the bowling attack alongside Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman. Mehidy Hasan is likely to play the role of regular spinner in the side.

Bangladesh Predicted XI against Australia: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 21:31 IST