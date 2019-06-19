ICC World Cup 2019: Australia predicted XI against Bangladesh - Spinner in, Pacer out

Defending champions Australia will look to continue their good form in the tournament when they take on high-flying Bangladesh in a crunch ICC World Cup 2019 clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia have won four out of their five matches in the tournament so far and will look for another win to further strengthen their position at the top half of the table. Australia are unlikely to tinker around with their winning combination but could go for minor tweaking in the lower-order. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Aaron Finch and David Warner have been sensational at the top of the order while Steven Smith has been leading the charge of the middle-order. Usman Khawaja hasn’t come to the party yet but he is expected to be handed a longer rope.

Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh have been good in patches and will continue to guard the middle-order along with wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey. Pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson form a very lethal bowling attack.

The one change that Australia are likely to make for this clash is to get back Adam Zampa into the line-up in place of fast-bowler Jason Behrendorff. Australia went into the match without a regular spinner against Sri Lanka last time around but could bring back Zampa just to provide variation to the line-up.

Australia’s predicted XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

