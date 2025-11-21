Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Ben Stokes elects to bat first as England pick all-pace attack in Perth
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Ben Stokes opted to bat first in Perth as England rolled out an all-pace attack, backing their seamers to exploit the lively conditions.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Ben Stokes chose to bat first in Perth, signalling England’s intent despite the bounce-friendly surface, as they field an all-pace attack built to harness the pitch’s extra carry and seam movement. For the first time in many decades, England fly over to Australia with a competitive Ashes on the cards. The expectations for this round of the Ashes is through the roof: a strong, nearly revolutionary England team captained by Ben Stokes and coached by Brendon ‘Bazball’ McCullum, against an ageing Australian team on the verge of a massive transition. On the back of a famous and hotly contested series that finished 2-2 when they last met in England, Stokes’ men travel to Australia with ambitions of winning Down Under for the first time in 15 years – and only for the second time in the last 40....Read More
Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test match playing XIs
Australia have already announced their team for the opening Test match, set to be played at the Perth Stadium. Australia are without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, both of whom are injured. Mitchell Starc takes the lead for the hosts, and will be joined by Scott Boland and debutant Brendan Doggett.
Doggett isn’t the only debutant in the Aussie team, as Jake Weatherald earns a Test cap at the top of the order, where he will accompany Usman Khawaja. Steven Smith will be the skipper of the team, and has already been dealt his fair share of sandpapergate barbs – expect much more of that.
Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
England have gone against their recent trend of naming their playing XI well in advance, but have named their 12 from which the players will be chosen. They will want to have a look at the pitch before making a choice between off-spinner Shoaib Bashir or whether they go in with a pace-heavy all-seam attack. Mark Wood’s fitness is under the scanner.
However, the batting is set, with their two fast-and-furious openers and a top-quality middle order, with Joe Root having desires of scoring his first ton in Australia.
England likely playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood/Shoaib Bashir
What to expect in Perth in 1st Ashes Test
This is the first time Perth Stadium, formerly known as the Optus Stadium, will host an Ashes Test match. The Gabba in Brisbane usually hosts the opening Ashes Test, but Perth will be the opener just as it was in last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This venue has hosted only 5 Test matches over the last 7 years, and Australia won the first four of those by extremely heavy margins. However, England will take confidence from India’s clinical display last year, charged by Virat Kohli’s last-ever Test century, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s mammoth 161, and Jasprit Bumrah’s remarkable showing with 8 wickets across two innings.
England like to chase, but will they be happy to do so at a venue where every team has won batting first, and won by an average margin of 252 runs? Batting first might be the call to go with in Perth this time around.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: England Playing XI - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: England skipper Ben Stokes wins the toss and elects to bat first against Australia in Perth.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Ben Stokes may not have produced a series-long domination like Ian Botham in 1981 or Andrew Flintoff in 2005, but his presence remains invaluable. If he stays fit and leads throughout the entire tour, it would be a major boost for England’s chances in Australia.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Brendan Doggett is set to make his Test debut alongside fellow quick Scott Boland, marking a historic moment for Australian cricket. It will be the first time the men’s Test XI features two players of Indigenous heritage, a significant milestone as both bowlers step into key roles amid Australia’s injury-hit pace attack.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: England’s record in Perth remains bleak, with their last Test victory there dating all the way back to 1978. Since then, the WACA has been a fortress they’ve repeatedly failed to breach. Adding to the challenge, England have never played a Test match at the new Optus Stadium, entering unfamiliar territory as they look to rewrite history and end their decades-long drought in Western Australia.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Steve Smith steps in to lead Australia once again, marking his third stint as skipper this year and his seventh since his full-time captaincy ended in the aftermath of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Smith last donned the armband during England’s 2021–22 tour, stepping up when Pat Cummins was sidelined due to COVID-19 isolation protocols ahead of the Adelaide Test.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins and pace partner Josh Hazlewood for the first Test, leaving their attack missing two key frontline bowlers. Yet Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon remain confident of getting the job done on what is expected to be a quick, bouncy Perth surface.
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Hello and welcome to our live blog of first Ashes Test Day 1 between Australia and England from Perth.