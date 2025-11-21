Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Ben Stokes elects to bat first as England pick all-pace attack in Perth

Live

Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Ben Stokes chose to bat first in Perth, signalling England's intent despite the bounce-friendly surface, as they field an all-pace attack built to harness the pitch's extra carry and seam movement. For the first time in many decades, England fly over to Australia with a competitive Ashes on the cards. The expectations for this round of the Ashes is through the roof: a strong, nearly revolutionary England team captained by Ben Stokes and coached by Brendon 'Bazball' McCullum, against an ageing Australian team on the verge of a massive transition. On the back of a famous and hotly contested series that finished 2-2 when they last met in England, Stokes' men travel to Australia with ambitions of winning Down Under for the first time in 15 years – and only for the second time in the last 40. Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test match playing XIs Australia have already announced their team for the opening Test match, set to be played at the Perth Stadium. Australia are without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, both of whom are injured. Mitchell Starc takes the lead for the hosts, and will be joined by Scott Boland and debutant Brendan Doggett. Doggett isn't the only debutant in the Aussie team, as Jake Weatherald earns a Test cap at the top of the order, where he will accompany Usman Khawaja. Steven Smith will be the skipper of the team, and has already been dealt his fair share of sandpapergate barbs – expect much more of that. Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland England have gone against their recent trend of naming their playing XI well in advance, but have named their 12 from which the players will be chosen. They will want to have a look at the pitch before making a choice between off-spinner Shoaib Bashir or whether they go in with a pace-heavy all-seam attack. Mark Wood's fitness is under the scanner. However, the batting is set, with their two fast-and-furious openers and a top-quality middle order, with Joe Root having desires of scoring his first ton in Australia. England likely playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood/Shoaib Bashir What to expect in Perth in 1st Ashes Test This is the first time Perth Stadium, formerly known as the Optus Stadium, will host an Ashes Test match. The Gabba in Brisbane usually hosts the opening Ashes Test, but Perth will be the opener just as it was in last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This venue has hosted only 5 Test matches over the last 7 years, and Australia won the first four of those by extremely heavy margins. However, England will take confidence from India's clinical display last year, charged by Virat Kohli's last-ever Test century, Yashasvi Jaiswal's mammoth 161, and Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable showing with 8 wickets across two innings. England like to chase, but will they be happy to do so at a venue where every team has won batting first, and won by an average margin of 252 runs? Batting first might be the call to go with in Perth this time around.

