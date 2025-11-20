Australia vs England, Live Streaming 1st Ashes Test: When and where to watch on TV and online

The highly anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series is set to begin on Friday (November 21), with Australia and England set to face each other in Perth in the first Test. The Aussies are dealing with injury setbacks, with Pat Cummins (back injury) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring injury) ruled out. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will feature in the same England team for the second time in Tests. Australia have won 14 out of the 18 Tests since the drawn 2023 Ashes in England and are also unbeaten in their last six series at home. Australian captain Steve Smith, left, and England Captain Ben Stokes pose for a photo.(AP)

Australia will also be fielding two debutants. Jake Weatherald will open the Aussie batting order with Usman Khawaja. Meanwhile, pacer Brendan Doggett is the first fast bowler to win an Aussie cap in four years.

Speaking ahead of the opening Test, Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, "The first three days are sold out, which is outstanding. There's going to be plenty of viewers on TV, both here and back in England as well, so hopefully we can put on a good show and entertain plenty of people."

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes said, "We've obviously come here with a goal, and that goal is to get on that plane in mid-January, returning to England, being Ashes winners. But we know it's going to be very, very tough."

When will the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match take place?

The first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be played from November 21-25.

Where will the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match be played?

The first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Where to watch live telecast of the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match in India?

In India, the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be available for live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match in India?

Live streaming of the first Australia vs England Ashes Test match will be available on JioHotstar.