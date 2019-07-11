Today in New Delhi, India
Australia vs England, World Cup 2019 semi-final 2: Jason Roy faces action after World Cup semi-final dissent

Showing dissent at an umpire’s decision is an offence under the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct and match referee Ranjan Madugalle could now take action.

cricket Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Birmingham
Australia vs England,World Cup 2019,World Cup 2019 semi-final
England's Jason Roy gestures to the umpire after he was given out.(AP)

England batsman Jason Roy could face disciplinary action after his blistering innings in Thursday’s World Cup semi-final against Australia came to a controversial end at Edgbaston.

The Surrey opener had made 85 to set England well on their way to a victory target of 224 against the reigning champions when Australia appealed for a catch down the legside by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena eventually gave Roy out, prompting the batsman to request a review.

The problem for Roy was that England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow’s lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official’s mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Eventually, a clearly unhappy Roy, whose tirade prompted television broadcasters to apologise for his foul language, made his way back to the pavilion, with England 147 for two in the 20th over.

Showing dissent at an umpire’s decision is an offence under the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct and match referee Ranjan Madugalle could now take action.

Even so, Roy is still likely to be available for Sunday’s final against New Zealand at Lord’s .

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 21:57 IST

