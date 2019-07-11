Australia vs England, World Cup 2019 semi-final 2: Steve Smith run-out video goes viral, here’s why – Watch

Jos Buttler produced a stunning piece of fielding to get rid of Australia batsman Steve Smith during the two teams’ ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. England bowlers were at their stunning best as they restricted the defending champions to a sub-par score of 223. Steve Smith held the innings together for Australia and his 85 took them to the score after a top-order collapse.

Smith was on course of a well-deserved century but his innings was cut short by wicket-keeperJos Buttler as he affected a brilliant run-out to get rid of the star Aussie batsman. The wicket also helped England break the 51-run stand between Smith and Mitchell Starc.

Smith tried to steal a single off Chris Woakes on the first ball of the 48th over but Buttler was quick to the ball and he hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end. What made the run-out even more spectacular was the fact the ball went in between Smith’s legs before crashing into the stumps.

Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid each took three wickets as England seized control of their World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday, bowling out the defending champions for 223. Woakes struck twice early on as Australia slumped to 14-3 after winning the toss in Birmingham but Steve Smith led the recovery for Australia with 85 and Alex Carey made 46.

The winners of the match in Birmingham will face 2015 runners-up New Zealand, who shocked mighty India at Old Trafford, in Sunday’s final at Lord’s. Australia are bidding for a sixth World Cup title, having won four of the past five editions.

