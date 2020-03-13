Australia vs New Zealand: Aaron Finch survives two Kiwi DRS gaffes at SCG - Watch

cricket

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 14:51 IST

Australia captain Aaron Finch survived twin Decision Review System (DRS) blunders against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. The Kiwis had two chances to send Finch back into the hut, however, on both occasions, they opted against taking the review and the Aussie opener extended his stay at the crease.

Also Read: IPL 2020 pushed to April 15 due to coronavirus threat: Report

The first incident took place in the third over, when fast-bowler Trent Boult surprised Finch (3) with a bouncer. He went for the pull shot but ended up missing the ball. Thinking there was an edge, Boult started celebrating but wicket-keeper Tom Latham was impressed.

The umpire gave his decision as not-out and that brought Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in the picture. He asked his teammates if there was a nick and no one could guarantee there was and they opted against taking the DRS. Replays showed that there was indeed a thin edge.

Also Read: Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited

The second incident took place in the 13th over when Finch was batting on 23. Spinner Mitchell Santner trapped the right-hander in front of the wicket. The on-field umpire said not-out and the Kiwis once more opted against taking the DRS. Replays showed three reds as the ball was pitching in line and also hitting the leg stump.

Finch survived these close calls and ended up slamming his 26th ODI half-century. He was finally dismissed for 60 by Santner but his fifty helped Australia post a good total of 258/7 in 50 overs.