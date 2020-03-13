e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand: Aaron Finch survives two Kiwi DRS gaffes at SCG - Watch

Australia vs New Zealand: Aaron Finch survives two Kiwi DRS gaffes at SCG - Watch

AUS vs NZ: The Kiwis had two chances to send Finch back into the hut, however, on both occasions, they opted against taking the DRS and the Aussie opener extended his stay at the crease.

cricket Updated: Mar 13, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Australia skipper Aaron Finch.
File image of Australia skipper Aaron Finch.(AP)
         

Australia captain Aaron Finch survived twin Decision Review System (DRS) blunders against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. The Kiwis had two chances to send Finch back into the hut, however, on both occasions, they opted against taking the review and the Aussie opener extended his stay at the crease.

Also Read: IPL 2020 pushed to April 15 due to coronavirus threat: Report

The first incident took place in the third over, when fast-bowler Trent Boult surprised Finch (3) with a bouncer. He went for the pull shot but ended up missing the ball. Thinking there was an edge, Boult started celebrating but wicket-keeper Tom Latham was impressed.

The umpire gave his decision as not-out and that brought Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in the picture. He asked his teammates if there was a nick and no one could guarantee there was and they opted against taking the DRS. Replays showed that there was indeed a thin edge.  

Also Read: Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited

The second incident took place in the 13th over when Finch was batting on 23. Spinner Mitchell Santner trapped the right-hander in front of the wicket. The on-field umpire said not-out and the Kiwis once more opted against taking the DRS. Replays showed three reds as the ball was pitching in line and also hitting the leg stump. 

Finch survived these close calls and ended up slamming his 26th ODI half-century. He was finally dismissed for 60 by Santner but his fifty helped Australia post a good total of 258/7 in 50 overs.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news