e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cricket

Australia vs New Zealand: Injury prevents New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson from bowling in Perth

The 28-year-old bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (AP)
         

New Zealand’s debutant paceman Lockie Ferguson will be unable to bowl for the remainder of the first test against Australia because of a calf injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday. Ferguson was brought into the side for the day-night match at Perth Stadium after pace spearhead Trent Boult was ruled out by a side injury.

The 28-year-old bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday.

“An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat,” NZC said in a statement on Twitter.

“Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery.”

The news is a big blow for the tourists, who will have been looking to stay in the field for as short a time as possible with temperatures again forecast to approach the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Perth on Friday.

tags
top news
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news