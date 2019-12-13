Australia vs New Zealand: Injury prevents New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson from bowling in Perth

cricket

New Zealand’s debutant paceman Lockie Ferguson will be unable to bowl for the remainder of the first test against Australia because of a calf injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday. Ferguson was brought into the side for the day-night match at Perth Stadium after pace spearhead Trent Boult was ruled out by a side injury.

The 28-year-old bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday.

“An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat,” NZC said in a statement on Twitter.

“Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery.”

The news is a big blow for the tourists, who will have been looking to stay in the field for as short a time as possible with temperatures again forecast to approach the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Perth on Friday.