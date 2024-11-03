Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK match live on TV and online

Australia and Pakistan will square off in the three-match ODI series, starting Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series marks a new era for Pakistan in white-ball cricket as Mohammad Rizwan recently took over the captaincy from Babar Azam. This is Pakistan's first ODI series after its group stage exit from the 2023 World Cup. On the other hand, Australia last played an ODI series in September after it defeated arch-rivals England 3-2 in the five-match series. Pat Cummins' Australia will take on Pakistan in the first ODI on Monday (ICC Twitter)

Pat Cummins is back as Australia's captain for this ODI series, after previously resting from the five-match series against England. The series marks Cummins' return in the ODI format after leading Australia to a famous World Cup win in 2023.

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming details

When will the 1st ODI ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take on Monday, November 4, at 9 AM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

How can you watch the live broadcast of 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan?

The 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.

Head-to-head record between Australia and Pakistan:

Total Matches: 108

Australia Won: 70

Pakistan Won: 34

Tied: 1

No result: 3