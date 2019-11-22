Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 05:38 IST

Day 1: Australia bowler dismissed Pakistan for 240 on the first day of first Test. Thepacemen found their length after lunch to take four wickets at the cost of three runs in one spell and leave Pakistan rocking at 125 for five at tea. The bowlers then cleared the tail in the final session of take the upper hand in the match.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali (c), Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan