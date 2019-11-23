Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 05:36 IST

Day 2: Pakistan were left to rue a basic error from 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah as Australia opener David Warner plundered the visitors’ attack with a brilliant 151 not out on the second day of the first Test at the Gabba on Friday. Australia finished the day on 312 for the loss of just one wicket, 72 runs ahead of Pakistan’s first innings total of 240 and already in the driving seat.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali (c), Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan