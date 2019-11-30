Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 in Adelaide: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:16 IST

Day 1: David Warner and Marcus Labuschagne continued to pile on the misery on the hapless Pakistani bowlers on Day 2. They took off from where they left on the first day and continued to score runs as Australia have a firm hold on the second Test.

Australia opener David Warner and number three Marnus Labuschagne both smacked their second centuries in as many Tests on Friday, exposing Pakistan’s bowlers once again in a day-night clash in Adelaide, and helping their side to 302/1 at stumps on Day 1.

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali(c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas