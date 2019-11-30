e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 in Adelaide: Live score and updates

Aus vs Pak: Catch all the live updates of opening day of Day-Night Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide through our live blog.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Australia's David Warner celebrates his century during their cricket test match against Pakistan in Adelaide.
Australia's David Warner celebrates his century during their cricket test match against Pakistan in Adelaide.(AP)
         

Day 1: David Warner and Marcus Labuschagne continued to pile on the misery on the hapless Pakistani bowlers on Day 2. They took off from where they left on the first day and continued to score runs as Australia have a firm hold on the second Test.

Australia opener David Warner and number three Marnus Labuschagne both smacked their second centuries in as many Tests on Friday, exposing Pakistan’s bowlers once again in a day-night clash in Adelaide, and helping their side to 302/1 at stumps on Day 1.

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali(c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas

tags
top news
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Why Uddhav Thackeray may not move into official Maharashtra CM residence
Why Uddhav Thackeray may not move into official Maharashtra CM residence
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news