Australia vs Pakistan: Babar Azam loses cool after Asif Ali throws his wicket away during 2nd T20I - Watch

Aus vs Pak: Pakistan were comprehensively beaten in the second T20I and they trail the three-match series 1-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam.
File image of Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam.(AFP)
         

Pakistan skipper lost his cool in the middle after teammate Asif Ali threw away his wicket during the second T20I against Australia in Canberra on Tuesday. Pakistan were comprehensively beaten in the second T20I and they trail the three-match series 1-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain.

Also Read: Bangladesh can script history if beat India in 2nd T20I

In the 12th over of Pakistan innings, Ali first said no to a double and when he got on strike, he hit an Ashton Agar delivery straight down the throat of Pat Cummins at long-on. This sequence of events angered skipper and he lashed out at Ali in the middle.

The video, which has since gone viral, was uploaded by Cricket.com.au on social media and their post read: “Don’t make the captain unhappy...” 

Babar Azam played a captain’s knock as his half-century played a pivotal role in Pakistan reaching 150/6 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed slammed a quick-fire 62 off 34 deliveries to help Pakistan finish strongly. It wasn’t enough as Smith stroked an unbeaten 80 as Australia edged the visitors by seven wickets.

Also Read: ‘It is not crash hot’:Smith explains reason for sub-par T20I batting record

Pakistan’s bowling attack was no match for Smith, who brought up his fourth 50 in the short format off 36 balls, with six fours and one big six, as Australia reached 151 for three with nine balls to spare.

It put them 1-0 up after the opening match in Sydney on Sunday was abandoned due to rain. The final game is in Perth on Friday.

