Australia vs Pakistan - Legends question no-ball decision as videos show Cummins had nothing behind the line - WATCH

Former Australian cricketers responded in unison to criticise the third umpire’s decision after Pat Cummins dismissed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan off a delivery that could have been called a no ball as video replays clearly showed the bowler over-stepping.

Rizwan, who was playing a counter-attacking knock for the Asians, was dismissed for 37 runs as he edged a shortish delivery from Cummins to Tim Paine behind the stumps. The on-field umpire referred the delivery to the third umpire, Michael Gough, to check in case the bowler had overstepped . The third umpire ruled in favour of the Aussie paceman and Rizwan had to walk back to the pavillion.

But the decision was criticised by former Australian greats. “I’m trying to find something behind (the line) there but I just can’t,” former Australian captain Allan Border said on Fox Cricket commentary.

“I think that’s the wrong call. I think it’s a no-ball and should be recalled,” former paceman Jason Gillespie said on ABC Radio.

Express fast bowler Brett Lee felt Pakistan got a raw deal with a decision and was equally critical of the third umpire’s call.

“I reckon that’s hard on Pakistan, I think that’s got to be called a no-ball,” he said on Fox Cricket. “You won’t often hear me say this, but that’s got to go to the batsman,” Lee added further.

Australian batting legend and former captain Ricky Ponting also seemed to agree with his former teammates while doing commentary.

“I couldn’t see any part of his foot land behind the line,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.