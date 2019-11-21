e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan - Legends question no-ball decision as videos show Cummins had nothing behind the line - WATCH

Rizwan, who was playing a counter-attacking knock for the Asians, was dismissed for 37 runs as he edged a shortish delivery from Cummins to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Screengrab of the replay of Pat Cummins’ front foot during the delivery that dismissed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.
Screengrab of the replay of Pat Cummins’ front foot during the delivery that dismissed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.(Twitter/cricket.com.au)
         

Former Australian cricketers responded in unison to criticise the third umpire’s decision after Pat Cummins dismissed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan off a delivery that could have been called a no ball as video replays clearly showed the bowler over-stepping.

Rizwan, who was playing a counter-attacking knock for the Asians, was dismissed for 37 runs as he edged a shortish delivery from Cummins to Tim Paine behind the stumps. The on-field umpire referred the delivery to the third umpire, Michael Gough, to check in case the bowler had overstepped . The third umpire ruled in favour of the Aussie paceman and Rizwan had to walk back to the pavillion.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old Naseem Shah breaks down after receiving Test cap - Watch

But the decision was criticised by former Australian greats. “I’m trying to find something behind (the line) there but I just can’t,” former Australian captain Allan Border said on Fox Cricket commentary.

“I think that’s the wrong call. I think it’s a no-ball and should be recalled,” former paceman Jason Gillespie said on ABC Radio. 

Express fast bowler Brett Lee felt Pakistan got a raw deal with a decision and was equally critical of the third umpire’s call.

ALSO READ: Australia storm back as Pakistan wickets clatter

“I reckon that’s hard on Pakistan, I think that’s got to be called a no-ball,” he said on Fox Cricket. “You won’t often hear me say this, but that’s got to go to the batsman,” Lee added further.

Australian batting legend and former captain Ricky Ponting also seemed to agree with his former teammates while doing commentary.

“I couldn’t see any part of his foot land behind the line,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news