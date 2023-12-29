Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Melbourne
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Get latest updates from AUS vs PAK Test at the MCG
On the fourth day of the second test, Pakistan faced a challenging pursuit, needing 317 runs for victory after dismissing Australia for 262 before lunch. Australia, having recovered from a precarious position of 16 for four on the previous day, resumed their innings at 187-6 under sunny conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Alex Carey contributed with a resilient knock of 52, marking his sixth test half-century, before being dismissed leg before wicket by seamer Mir Hamza (4-32), concluding the Australian innings.
Pakistan, having posted a total of 264 in their first innings, now faces a formidable task in chasing down the target, especially considering the impressive form of Pat Cummins and the Australian pace attack. The tourists had a challenging experience in the fourth innings of the first Test, being dismissed for 89 as Australia secured a convincing 360-run victory in the three-match series opener in Perth two weeks ago. Notably, the highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the MCG remains England's 332, achieved back in the 1928-29 season.
Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs