Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Melbourne

On the fourth day of the second test, Pakistan faced a challenging pursuit, needing 317 runs for victory after dismissing Australia for 262 before lunch. Australia, having recovered from a precarious position of 16 for four on the previous day, resumed their innings at 187-6 under sunny conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Alex Carey contributed with a resilient knock of 52, marking his sixth test half-century, before being dismissed leg before wicket by seamer Mir Hamza (4-32), concluding the Australian innings. Pakistan batsman Shan Masood plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 29, 2023(AFP)

Pakistan, having posted a total of 264 in their first innings, now faces a formidable task in chasing down the target, especially considering the impressive form of Pat Cummins and the Australian pace attack. The tourists had a challenging experience in the fourth innings of the first Test, being dismissed for 89 as Australia secured a convincing 360-run victory in the three-match series opener in Perth two weeks ago. Notably, the highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the MCG remains England's 332, achieved back in the 1928-29 season.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza