close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Melbourne

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Melbourne

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Get latest updates from AUS vs PAK Test at the MCG

On the fourth day of the second test, Pakistan faced a challenging pursuit, needing 317 runs for victory after dismissing Australia for 262 before lunch. Australia, having recovered from a precarious position of 16 for four on the previous day, resumed their innings at 187-6 under sunny conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Alex Carey contributed with a resilient knock of 52, marking his sixth test half-century, before being dismissed leg before wicket by seamer Mir Hamza (4-32), concluding the Australian innings.

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 29, 2023(AFP)
Pakistan batsman Shan Masood plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 29, 2023(AFP)

Pakistan, having posted a total of 264 in their first innings, now faces a formidable task in chasing down the target, especially considering the impressive form of Pat Cummins and the Australian pace attack. The tourists had a challenging experience in the fourth innings of the first Test, being dismissed for 89 as Australia secured a convincing 360-run victory in the three-match series opener in Perth two weeks ago. Notably, the highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the MCG remains England's 332, achieved back in the 1928-29 season.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out