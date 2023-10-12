Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Cummins' AUS eye revival against high-flying SA
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS chase their first win of the tournament but they face a tough opponent in Temba Bavuma's Proteas.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: The Australian cricket gears up for a crucial showdown against South Africa, a match that comes in the aftermath of a disheartening defeat to India in their World Cup opener. The Aussies were dealt a harsh reality check by the host nation as they suffered a comprehensive six-wicket loss. Their upcoming opponents, South Africa, couldn't be more contrasting in their mood. The Proteas enter the contest brimming with confidence, riding high on the wave of their resounding 102-run victory over Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener.
The Australian camp is not only concerned about the defeat itself but also the manner in which they succumbed. Their batting display was notably lacking in aggression; the lack of depth in their batting lineup was a major factor that contributed to their struggles against India's quality spin attack on a sluggish Chepauk wicket. It was evident that the absence of a second frontline spinner became a significant issue, as Adam Zampa was the solitary option due to Glenn Maxwell's part-time role.
With Marcus Stoinis now fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Australia is keen to introduce him to the lineup, aiming to bolster their batting strength. Stoinis is a well-established match-winner, and his familiarity with the ground, gained during his IPL stint with the Lucknow Super Giants, is seen as a valuable asset in this critical juncture of the World Cup.
The South African team, on the other hand, boasts a formidable trio of centurions in Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram, who decimated Sri Lanka in their opening match. Following significant criticism during the IPL, the wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has undergone a relaying process. The uncertainty surrounding its behavior adds intrigue to the equation. If the pitch favors spin, which could pose a significant challenge for Australia given their recent difficulties against slow bowlers, South Africa might consider including wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
- Oct 12, 2023 11:40 AM IST
Massive contrast
If Australia are facing struggles, South Africa's batting lineup is firing on all cylinders, as seen in their astounding 428-run total against Sri Lanka. This resounding performance mirrors their recent encounters with Australia in the bilateral series as well, where they consistently produced formidable scores of 338, 416, and 315 runs.
- Oct 12, 2023 11:30 AM IST
AUS' prolonged struggles
Australia have faced a string of setbacks over the past few weeks; their struggles began with a series loss to South Africa, followed by a 2-1 defeat to India. Australia, then, faced a defeat to India again in their opening match of the 2023 World Cup. In that game, Australia's batting lineup faltered, managing just 199 runs on a sluggish Chennai pitch. Even after reducing India to a challenging 2/3, Australia faced to capitalise as the duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul combined to steer India to victory.
- Oct 12, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Recent meetings
The World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa marks the sixth encounter between these teams in a little over a month (in ODIs). During the last month's tour, Australia's key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith, and Glenn Maxwell sat out; South Africa, on the other hand, showcased their impressive form, mounting a comeback from 0-2 down to win the series. The form has well and truly carried over into their opening match of the World Cup.
- Oct 12, 2023 11:10 AM IST
WC rivalry since '99
In the 2007 WC, the two giants clashed twice, with Australia emerging victorious in both encounters; Ricky Ponting's men had notably secured a seven-wicket victory in the semi-final clash in Gros Islet. However, South Africa would have their moment of triumph in the 2019 edition of the World Cup when they claimed a hard-fought 10-run victory in Manchester. Proteas, however, had failed to qualify for semis while Australia lost to eventual champions England in the knock-out game.
- Oct 12, 2023 11:00 AM IST
A storied rivalry
Few rivalries in the history of the World Cup can match the storied intensity of Australia vs South Africa. Who can possibly forget the classic 1999 Edgbaston semi-final – the 'OG' of all World Cup thrillers? Not many cricket fans can forget the sight of a helpless Lance Klusener as Allan Donald was run out, just one run shy of securing a famous win for Proteas. The tied match meant Australia advanced to final on account that Steve Waugh's men had finished higher than the South African side in group table.
- Oct 12, 2023 10:52 AM IST
South Africa bank on momentum
South Africa delivered a remarkable performance as they posted a mammoth total of 428/5 in their allotted 50 overs. This exceptional batting display saw them shatter the record for the most runs in an innings at World Cups. The Proteas had three centurions in their ranks; however, the bowling department might be a slight concern for South Africa, as their pacers had been leaky vs Sri Lanka. On a surface that could potentially assist spin, the team may turn to Keshav Maharaj to play a pivotal role.
- Oct 12, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Australia eye revival
Australia's disappointing performance in their World Cup opener saw them bundled out for just 199 runs. This below-par batting display raised concerns over their ability to tackle spin effectively, which was evident as Indian spinners combined to claim six wickets. The Ekana Stadium typically supports spin bowlers, adding to the apprehension. However, with the pitch having undergone a re-laying process, it becomes even more intriguing to observe how Australia might adjust and configure their playing combination to address these challenges against South Africa.
- Oct 12, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup match no.10! Australia are eyeing their first win of the tournament while the Proteas will be brimming with confidence, following a colossal win against Sri Lanka.