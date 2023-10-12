Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Cummins' AUS eye revival against high-flying SA

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: The Australian cricket gears up for a crucial showdown against South Africa, a match that comes in the aftermath of a disheartening defeat to India in their World Cup opener. The Aussies were dealt a harsh reality check by the host nation as they suffered a comprehensive six-wicket loss. Their upcoming opponents, South Africa, couldn't be more contrasting in their mood. The Proteas enter the contest brimming with confidence, riding high on the wave of their resounding 102-run victory over Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener. Australia vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS vs SA Live Updates(File)

The Australian camp is not only concerned about the defeat itself but also the manner in which they succumbed. Their batting display was notably lacking in aggression; the lack of depth in their batting lineup was a major factor that contributed to their struggles against India's quality spin attack on a sluggish Chepauk wicket. It was evident that the absence of a second frontline spinner became a significant issue, as Adam Zampa was the solitary option due to Glenn Maxwell's part-time role.

With Marcus Stoinis now fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Australia is keen to introduce him to the lineup, aiming to bolster their batting strength. Stoinis is a well-established match-winner, and his familiarity with the ground, gained during his IPL stint with the Lucknow Super Giants, is seen as a valuable asset in this critical juncture of the World Cup.

The South African team, on the other hand, boasts a formidable trio of centurions in Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram, who decimated Sri Lanka in their opening match. Following significant criticism during the IPL, the wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has undergone a relaying process. The uncertainty surrounding its behavior adds intrigue to the equation. If the pitch favors spin, which could pose a significant challenge for Australia given their recent difficulties against slow bowlers, South Africa might consider including wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.