Australia vs South Africa: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis – Watch

South Africa succumbed to a seven-run defeat to Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Friday but the visitors did come up with arguably the best piece of play in the match.

During the course of the Australian innings, Reeza Hendricks took a wonder-catch to dismiss danger-man Marcus Stoinis, who could have added crucial runs to the hosts’ total during the end of their innings.

Stoinis became Dwaine Pretorius’ third scalp of the day in the 36th over of the innings, but it would not have been possible without the excellent effort of Hendricks at mid-wicket.

Stoinis pulled a short delivery from Pretorius with all his might but Hendricks plucked the fast-moving delivery from thin air to complete the catch.Hendricks had absolute no time to adjust himself but his reflexes helped him keep hold of the delivery.

Reeza Hendricks might need some ice on his hand during the lunch break after hanging on to this missile from Marcus Stoinis. #AUSvSA



Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to beat South Africa by seven runs in the second one-dayer in Adelaide on Friday, keeping the series alive and boosting their battered confidence.

Set 232 to win, the Proteas could only manage 224-9 in their 50 overs, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the decider in Hobart on Sunday

The hosts, who were thrashed by six wickets with more than 20 overs to spare in the opening match, dug deep with their bowlers getting them over the line.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick with 3-35 off his 10 overs, including the crucial scalp of David Miller who hit a stubborn 51.

Adelaide has been a happy hunting ground in the past for Australia. In fact, their last win came at the oval nine months ago against England, before the reigning world champions were knocked for six by the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

